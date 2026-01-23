OGC - Dehradun Defence Academy sets a benchmark with consistent selections in Defence Exams

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 23: Preparing for NDA, CDS, OTA, AFCAT and other defence exams remains one of the most demanding yet respected pathways for young Indians aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Advertisement

These examinations test much more than academic knowledge. They assess leadership potential, decision-making ability, physical fitness, mental strength, and psychological balance required of future officers.

Advertisement

As competition continues to rise, aspirants and parents increasingly look for structured preparation environments that can offer discipline, mentorship, and consistent guidance.

Institutions such as Dehradun Defence Academy, now operating as OGC - Dehradun Defence Academy, have steadily contributed to shaping officer-like qualities through focused training and long-term preparation.

Advertisement

Recent Recommendations Reflect Consistent Preparation

With a proven record of 1120+ selections achieved through its structured online and offline defence exam coaching programmes, OGC - DDA continues to demonstrate consistency in preparing aspirants for prestigious defence examinations.

In the recent selection cycle, students trained at OGC - Dehradun Defence Academy secured recommendations through multiple defence entries.

Our recently recommended candidates include:

- Prakhar - Recommended from 2 AFSB Mysore

- Baibhav Yadav - Recommended from 19 SSB Allahabad

- Aadith P.R - Recommended from 11 SSB Allahabad

- Arya Ashok - Recommended from 3 AFSB Gandhinagar

- Pragnesh - Recommended from 14 SSB Allahabad

- Himanshu - Recommended from 4 AFSB Varanasi

- Suyash - Recommended from 3 AFSB Gandhinagar

- Devendra Bishnoi - Recommended from 11 SSB Allahabad

- Abhirath Tiwari - Recommended from 12 SSB Bangalore

- Adarsh Mishra - Recommended from 3 AFSB Gandhinagar

- Santhwana George - Recommended from SSB Kolkata

- Mayank Kaneri - Recommended from 33 SSB Bhopal

- Saurav Kumar - Recommended from 18 SSB Prayagraj

- Deepesh Kholia - Recommended from 32 SSB Jalandhar

- Ashish Bisht - Got AIR 25

Behind the academy's track record of recommended candidates is a faculty of veteran SSB experts and ex-armed forces officers. The academic and SSB mentorship team includes Saurabh Kumar (ex Income Tax Inspector), Shashi Shekhar (ex Assistant Commandant) - Psychologist & Interviewing Officer, Colonel Anupam (Retd.) - Group Testing Officers, Colonel S Pande (Retd.) - Interviewing Officer, and Colonel I P S Rana (Retd.) Psychologist.

"We congratulate our recently recommended students. Our aim is to support aspirants in their journey to serve the nation through structured coaching, disciplined training, and consistent guidance. Our focus goes beyond clearing exams, as we work towards developing confident and well-rounded future officers," said Saurabh Kumar, Director.

Coaching Programs at OGC Dehradun Defence Academy

NDA preparation remains a key focus area at the academy, with programs designed to suit students at different academic stages.

The NDA Foundation Coaching program is structured for class 6-12th students and integrates academic learning (schooling) with early-stage defence preparation, physical training, and personality development.

For students who have completed Class 12, the NDA After 12th Coaching program offers focused written exam preparation combined with structured SSB training.

Along with NDA coaching, Dehradun Defence Academy provides structured preparation for CDS, OTA, AFCAT, Merchant Navy, IMU-CET, RIMC and RMS exams.

For focused SSB preparation OGC - Dehradun Defence Academy, operates a dedicated SSB wing called SSBOG, which offers structured 14-day, 28-day, and 90-day SSB coaching programs.

"SSB preparation requires clarity of thought, emotional balance, and natural leadership. Our training focuses on helping candidates understand themselves better and respond honestly during the assessment process," said Shashi Shekhar (ex Assistant Commandant), SSB Assessor at OGC - DDA.

OGC - Dehradun Defence Academy also provides its students dedicated defence-focused e-learning platform. This platform supports both online and offline students through live and recorded classes, mock tests, digital study material, and performance tracking.

Admissions are currently open for NDA, CDS, OTA, AFCAT and other coaching programs for the upcoming session.

OGC - Dehradun Defence Academy continues to prepare aspirants through disciplined training, experienced mentorship, and a structured defence education ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)