Oil declines after Russia's truce offer with Ukraine

London, March 29
Oil prices dropped for the second straight day on Tuesday after Russia called peace talks with Ukraine “constructive” and new lockdown measures in China’s commercial capital Shanghai to curb the spread of the coronavirus hit fuel demand.
Brent crude fell $4.55 (4%) to $107.93 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $4.64 (4.4%) at $101.32. Both benchmarks had lost about 7% on Monday.
As Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, the oil prices came under pressure. — Reuters
