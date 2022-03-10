Oil extends rally as Russia struggles to find new buyers

London, March 9
Oil rose towards $130 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by concern of a potential supply shock as the US banned Russian oil imports and amid signs that some buyers are already steering clear.
The US on Tuesday imposed a ban on Russian oil imports, Britain said it would phase them out and Shell said it would stop buying Russian crude.
JP Morgan estimated around 70% of Russian seaborne oil was struggling to find buyers.
“What is obvious is that the current crisis will not be resolved in the foreseeable (future) and consequently oil prices are expected to remain at elevated levels,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Brent crude was up $1.68 at $129.66 a barrel at 0905 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up $1.60 to $125.30. Oil has surged since Russia launched attack on Ukraine. Brent hit $139 on Monday, the highest since 2008.
One potential source of extra oil supply is Iran, which has been in talks with Western powers for months on restoring a deal which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. — Reuters
NEARS $130/BARREL
Oil rose towards $130 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by concern of a potential supply shock as the US has banned Russian oil imports
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: Early leads show BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...