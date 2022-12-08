Oil falls close to yearly low

London, December 7
Oil weakened on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling close to its lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply. Brent crude fell $1.05 to $78.30 a barrel by 1020 GMT. — Reuters
