DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Oil, gas companies face mixed Q2, high gas costs to squeeze city gas distributors: Report

Oil, gas companies face mixed Q2, high gas costs to squeeze city gas distributors: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:16 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India's oil and gas sector is expected to report a mixed performance in the July-September quarter, as higher gas prices and rupee depreciation put pressure on city gas distributors, while improved refining margins and stronger gas-trading earnings support performance in other segments, according to a report by Systematix Research.

“We expect our Oil & Gas coverage universe to deliver a mixed but relatively resilient Q2FY27 performance,” the report said, highlighting the impact of higher energy prices and currency movements on companies across the sector.

Advertisement

Brent crude averaged USD 91.3 per barrel during the quarter, up 34.1 per cent year-on-year, while spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose 86.7 per cent to USD 22.1 per million British thermal units. The rupee depreciated 9.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 95.6 against the US dollar, keeping gas procurement costs elevated.

Advertisement

The pressure is expected to be more visible among city gas distributors, which supply compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) to households and businesses.

Systematix expects margins per standard cubic metre at Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas to decline 41 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year, respectively, despite estimated volume growth of around 7 per cent and 9 per cent.

Advertisement

The report expects stronger performance in parts of the refining and gas infrastructure businesses. Improved gross refining margins and higher operating volumes are likely to support the oil-to-chemicals business of Reliance Industries, while higher profitability from gas marketing and trading, pipeline transmission earnings and tariff increases are expected to aid GAIL India.

Petronet LNG is also expected to report higher earnings despite a roughly 7 per cent decline in throughput, supported by improved regasification margins, contributions from spot cargoes and a tariff increase.

Among other segments, lubricant sales and energy services are expected to benefit from volume growth, pricing changes and contributions from new assets. However, the report expects performance to remain uneven across businesses because of differences in operating conditions and exposure to fuel and currency costs.

Systematix further expects the sector to remain relatively resilient in the quarter, but elevated gas sourcing costs are likely to remain a key pressure point for city gas distributors even as refining and gas-related businesses receive support from stronger margins and operating performance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts