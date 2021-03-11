Oil prices at 6-month low

New Delhi, August 18
International oil prices have hit a six-month low, helping Indian fuel retailers break-even on petrol but they continue to lose money on diesel — the most used fuel in the country, officials said.
The world’s best-known crude benchmark, Brent was trading at $94.91 per barrel on Thursday after concerns of a global recession led to it slipping to a six-month low of $91.51 on the previous day.
The current rates are a relief to India, which is 85% dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs.
