Oil prices at 6-month low

PTI

New Delhi, August 18

International oil prices have hit a six-month low, helping Indian fuel retailers break-even on petrol but they continue to lose money on diesel — the most used fuel in the country, officials said.

The world’s best-known crude benchmark, Brent was trading at $94.91 per barrel on Thursday after concerns of a global recession led to it slipping to a six-month low of $91.51 on the previous day.

The current rates are a relief to India, which is 85% dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs.