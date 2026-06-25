Oil prices fall to pre-war levels as Brent slips to USD72/barrel

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Oil prices dropped to pre-war level with Brent crude slipping to USD 72/barrel on Thursday.The latest decline comes after a sharp 4 per cent fall in the previous session, bringing Brent back to its closing level seen before the US-Iran conflict began.

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Furthermore, a clear sign of easing tensions has been the exit of stranded tankers from the Strait of Hormuz following an initial accord to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, easing supply concerns after months of disruptions.

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At the time of writing this article, crude oil was trading at USD 69.20 LTP, 1.18 per cent lower, while Brent crude was trading at USD 72.28/barrel. At the same time, WTI crude oil price was at UD 69.15 per barrel, down 1.19 points or 1.69 per cent. Furthermore, Brent had dropped over USD 3 on Wednesday as supply concerns eased, and WTI settled down nearly USD 3.

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Oil benchmarks found some relief after the International Maritime Organization announced on Tuesday that Iran and Oman would coordinate a large-scale evacuation of over 11,000 stranded seafarers via the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said at a forum on Wednesday that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had nearly returned to pre-war levels following the Iran conflict, noting that at least 20 million barrels had passed through the strait in the past 24 hours. He added that a full return to normal operations could take a few weeks, as the waterway still needs to be cleared of mines.

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Recently, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical exports. Additionally, a total of 6.79 million barrels departed the Middle East Gulf in the week of June 15, the highest since May 1, maritime intelligence firm Windward posted on X. (ANI)

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