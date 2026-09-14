DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Oil prices zoom above $107 after fresh strike on Saudi, Hormuz; experts caution India

Oil prices zoom above $107 after fresh strike on Saudi, Hormuz; experts caution India

Brent crude futures increased USD 3.62 or 3.46 per cent to USD 108.23 per barrel

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:08 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Long-term high crude prices will put pressure on state-owned oil marketing firms, driving up retail fuel prices, headline inflation, and government spending. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

Oil prices increased more than USD 3 per barrel at the market open on Monday following more strikes on Saudi Arabia and ships in the Gulf on Sunday.

Brent crude futures increased USD 3.62 or 3.46 per cent to USD 108.23 per barrel as of 2214 GMT (Sunday). WTI futures increased USD 3.15 or 3.15 per cent to USD 103.20 per barrel.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Saudi Arabian official media published video footage of what it claimed was a Houthi raid on the country's southern Jazan area, resulting in damage to homes and a mosque. Additionally, the Houthis claimed to have attacked a Saudi military installation in a nearby region.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, despite recent robust GDP growth figures of 7.8 per cent, the spike above USD 107 per barrel presents a critical fiscal and budgetary challenge for India, which depends largely on petroleum imports to run its own economy.

Although India has made progress in diversifying its import basket by obtaining oil from the US, Russia and Latin America, industry experts have pointed out that the basic problem is price exposure.

Advertisement

This is how an increase in crude oil could affect the Indian economy, for instance, it will lead to fiscal burden, which suggests that depending on fluctuations in foreign exchange, every USD 10 rise per barrel corresponds to an expected additional outflow of at least USD 2 billion from the economy.

Furthermore, long-term high crude prices will put pressure on state-owned oil marketing firms, driving up retail fuel prices, headline inflation, and government spending.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts