OilMin to divert gas from industries after CNG, piped gas prices rise 70%

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

The Oil Ministry has ordered the diversion of natural gas from industries to the city gas distribution sector to cool CNG and piped cooking gas prices that have shot up by 70% on the use of imported fuel.

Less than three months after it ordered the use of costlier imported LNG to meet incremental demand for automobile fuel CNG and household kitchen gas PNG, the ministry on August 10 reverted to an old policy of primarily supplying domestically produced gas for city gas operations. The allocation for city gas operators like Indraprastha Gas Ltd in Delhi and Mahanagar Gas Ltd of Mumbai has been increased from 17.5 million standard cubic meters per day to 20.78 mmscmd, officials said.