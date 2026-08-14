DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association to host its first Sharodiya Durgotsav from October 16-21, 2026, in Hinjawadi Phase II

Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association to host its first Sharodiya Durgotsav from October 16-21, 2026, in Hinjawadi Phase II

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:08 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Pune's rapidly growing Hinjawadi neighbourhood is set to welcome a new community celebration this festive season. Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association is preparing to host its first Sharodiya Durgotsav from October 16 to 21, 2026, at Sitai Banquet Hall in Hinjawadi Phase II.

Advertisement

What makes the initiative distinctive is that Oitijhyo is a women-led platform that aims to bring together families from different backgrounds through culture, participation and shared celebration. For a neighbourhood as diverse as Hinjawadi, the organisers believe Sharodiya Durgotsav will be a festival rooted in tradition while remaining open and contemporary.

Advertisement

The association grew from informal neighbourhood conversations and family gatherings into a wider cultural initiative. Its first Durgotsav is expected to feature traditional puja rituals, cultural evenings, children's activities and community participation over six days. The organising team is also developing a broader year-round calendar that will include Saraswati Puja, Poila Boishakh, Lakshmi Puja, cultural programmes and other social initiatives.

"Oitijhyo is about creating a space where people do not have to be from one language, one state or one community to feel that they belong," said Kavita Ghosh Biswas. "Durga Puja has always been much more than a religious festival. It is also about art, music, food, and the joy of coming together. We want Hinjawadi to experience that sense of belonging."

Advertisement

A key theme for the 2026 celebration is Nari Shakti, reflecting the role of women in shaping the overall direction of the association. The concept is intended to highlight women as organisers, professionals, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and community leaders.

As part of that focus, the association is developing a "51 Nari Shakti" initiative to spotlight the stories of 51 women connected with the wider community. The idea is to recognise everyday journeys alongside professional and entrepreneurial achievements that can continue beyond the Puja dates and create a record of women who contribute to the neighbourhood in different ways.

"For us, women's participation cannot be limited to a theme on a banner," said Nandini Roy Choudhury. "Women are helping shape the decisions and cultural vision. That makes the celebration more meaningful because the message is visible in how the organisation itself works."

The choice of Hinjawadi is significant. One of Pune's major employment and residential hubs, the area has expanded rapidly over the past decade. Yet residents often travel to other parts of Pune for large cultural events. Oitijhyo's organisers see this as an opportunity to create a locally anchored festival that can eventually become part of Hinjawadi's own cultural identity.

The Durgotsav will be held at Sitai Banquet Hall, near Aarham Food Court, Bhatewara Nagar, Hinjawadi Phase II, Pune 411057. The venue is intended to offer families and visitors a convenient location within the Hinjawadi residential belt while allowing the association to host puja, cultural programming and community engagement in one place.

Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association is also inviting residents, cultural performers, volunteers, local businesses and organisations to participate in the celebration. The group says it wants the Puja to grow through participation and become a shared platform for the neighbourhood.

More information about the association, programme updates and participation opportunities is available at www.oitijhyosarbojonin.com.

For media, partnerships and enquiries, contact Sudip Saha at 8956047464.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sudip Saha | 8956047464 | www.oitijhyosarbojonin.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts