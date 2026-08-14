Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association to host its first Sharodiya Durgotsav from October 16-21, 2026, in Hinjawadi Phase II

Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Pune's rapidly growing Hinjawadi neighbourhood is set to welcome a new community celebration this festive season. Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association is preparing to host its first Sharodiya Durgotsav from October 16 to 21, 2026, at Sitai Banquet Hall in Hinjawadi Phase II.

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What makes the initiative distinctive is that Oitijhyo is a women-led platform that aims to bring together families from different backgrounds through culture, participation and shared celebration. For a neighbourhood as diverse as Hinjawadi, the organisers believe Sharodiya Durgotsav will be a festival rooted in tradition while remaining open and contemporary.

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The association grew from informal neighbourhood conversations and family gatherings into a wider cultural initiative. Its first Durgotsav is expected to feature traditional puja rituals, cultural evenings, children's activities and community participation over six days. The organising team is also developing a broader year-round calendar that will include Saraswati Puja, Poila Boishakh, Lakshmi Puja, cultural programmes and other social initiatives.

"Oitijhyo is about creating a space where people do not have to be from one language, one state or one community to feel that they belong," said Kavita Ghosh Biswas. "Durga Puja has always been much more than a religious festival. It is also about art, music, food, and the joy of coming together. We want Hinjawadi to experience that sense of belonging."

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A key theme for the 2026 celebration is Nari Shakti, reflecting the role of women in shaping the overall direction of the association. The concept is intended to highlight women as organisers, professionals, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and community leaders.

As part of that focus, the association is developing a "51 Nari Shakti" initiative to spotlight the stories of 51 women connected with the wider community. The idea is to recognise everyday journeys alongside professional and entrepreneurial achievements that can continue beyond the Puja dates and create a record of women who contribute to the neighbourhood in different ways.

"For us, women's participation cannot be limited to a theme on a banner," said Nandini Roy Choudhury. "Women are helping shape the decisions and cultural vision. That makes the celebration more meaningful because the message is visible in how the organisation itself works."

The choice of Hinjawadi is significant. One of Pune's major employment and residential hubs, the area has expanded rapidly over the past decade. Yet residents often travel to other parts of Pune for large cultural events. Oitijhyo's organisers see this as an opportunity to create a locally anchored festival that can eventually become part of Hinjawadi's own cultural identity.

The Durgotsav will be held at Sitai Banquet Hall, near Aarham Food Court, Bhatewara Nagar, Hinjawadi Phase II, Pune 411057. The venue is intended to offer families and visitors a convenient location within the Hinjawadi residential belt while allowing the association to host puja, cultural programming and community engagement in one place.

Oitijhyo Sarbojonin Cultural Association is also inviting residents, cultural performers, volunteers, local businesses and organisations to participate in the celebration. The group says it wants the Puja to grow through participation and become a shared platform for the neighbourhood.

More information about the association, programme updates and participation opportunities is available at www.oitijhyosarbojonin.com.

For media, partnerships and enquiries, contact Sudip Saha at 8956047464.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sudip Saha | 8956047464 | www.oitijhyosarbojonin.com

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