OJ (Omkar Jaitly) Enters the World of Ultra-Luxury With a $2.5 Million One-of-One Watch and $30,000 Fragrances

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: With the launch of Aurum Eternitas and three exclusive perfumes like EBLOUIR, DILITIRIO and ELXI, OJ brings together fine watchmaking and high-end perfumery under one distinctive luxury identity.

Advertisement

There is a certain point at which luxury moves beyond functionality and becomes an expression of rarity. OJ (Omkar Jaitly) is entering that space with a collection that brings together two highly personal categories, fine watchmaking and fragrance.

Advertisement

At the centre of the launch is Aurum Eternitas, a one-of-one timepiece valued at approximately $2.5 million, alongside three exclusive fragrances including EBLOUIR, DILITIRIO and ELXI, priced at $20,000, $25,000 and $30,000 respectively.

The collection reflects a singular approach to luxury: creating pieces where material, design, craftsmanship and scarcity are central to the experience.

Advertisement

A One-of-One Expression of Fine Watchmaking

Aurum Eternitas is designed as the centrepiece of OJ's watchmaking proposition, and there will be only one.

Handcrafted in 18-karat gold, the timepiece is set with more than 1,000 diamonds weighing over 30 carats, alongside rare rubies, sapphires and other precious gemstones. The stones are hand-set by artisans, adding a jewellery-like dimension to its elaborate construction.

Beneath the ornate exterior is the custom-made Caliber AURA OJ 01, a hand-assembled movement comprising more than 1,000 components and offering a claimed 72-hour power reserve. The watch incorporates a perpetual calendar, minute repeater and moon-phase complication, bringing traditional mechanical watchmaking into a highly distinctive design.

It is also rated for 30 metres / 3 ATM water resistance.

Yet the most defining detail is not a material or complication. It is the fact that Aurum Eternitas is being offered as a single piece worldwide.

The OJ Approach to Fine Fragrance

The same philosophy extends into OJ's perfume collection, although expressed through a different medium.

The collection comprises EBLOUIR, DILITIRIO and ELXI, with prices ranging from $20,000 to $30,000. Rather than positioning fragrance as an everyday accessory, OJ presents these creations as highly individual expressions intended for those who place value on distinction and rarity.

The fragrances are crafted using carefully selected premium-quality ingredients, with compositions designed to be long-lasting, refined and recognisable. Attention extends beyond the scent itself to the bottle and packaging, where presentation forms an important part of the overall experience.

At the top of the collection is ELXI, priced at $30,000, followed by DILITIRIO at $25,000 and EBLOUIR at $20,000.

Each occupies its own position within the collection, but together they reflect OJ's broader approach to fragrance: personal, distinctive and deliberately removed from the conventional.

One Identity, Two Expressions

Although watches and perfumes occupy very different corners of the luxury market, OJ's launch brings them together through a shared emphasis on individuality.

Aurum Eternitas expresses that philosophy through precious metals, gemstones, mechanical complexity and absolute scarcity. The fragrance collection approaches it through scent, presentation and the idea of a signature that is deeply personal.

That distinction is important. OJ is not simply extending into another luxury category; it is building an identity around objects and experiences that are designed to feel uncommon.

With a $2.5 million one-of-one watch and fragrances reaching $30,000, the launch places rarity at the heart of the brand's proposition.

Aurum Eternitas and the OJ fragrance collection are being introduced worldwide on an invitation-only basis, marking the beginning of a luxury portfolio built around craftsmanship, individuality and limited availability.

This version is more refined, less repetitive, and more editorial. It also avoids making unsupported claims like “the world's most expensive” while still making the pricing and rarity feel impressive.

To know more, watch - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DeTZA2EMtxP/?rpxt=M3ExcGx0dGVwbDV6

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)