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New Delhi [India], August 13: 2026 represents an important stage in the development of the global quantitative trading industry. Market research indicates that the global AI-driven trading market is expected to grow from US$24.53 billion in 2025 to US$27.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Meanwhile, the AI-driven investment analysis market is growing at an even faster pace, with a CAGR of 26.6% and an expected market value of US$2.48 trillion by 2034.

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Against the backdrop of rapid industry development, OK AI QUANT, an AI-powered quantitative trading company with operations spanning 29 countries, continued to advance its global market expansion, talent development, and technology research during the first half of 2026, achieving a series of significant milestones.

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1. Membership Growth and Trading Activity: Accelerating Global Expansion

According to industry data, AI agents were able to initiate approximately 25% of cryptocurrency transactions in 2026, representing a threefold increase from two years earlier, while processing more than US$100 million in on-chain transactions each week.

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Amid this technological development, OK AI QUANT has continued to expand its international market presence through its proprietary Graph Neural Network (GNN) time-series forecasting model and full-asset quantitative capabilities covering 50,000 financial products. The company currently serves users across 29 countries worldwide.

During the first half of 2026, OK AI QUANT recorded significant membership growth, with the number of new members increasing substantially compared with the same period last year. At the same time, members' assets under management and trading activity continued to increase, reflecting growing global interest in AI-powered quantitative technology and financial products related to digital assets.

Industry data indicates that quantitative investment among individual investors is expected to reach new levels in 2026. Cryptocurrency investment products have recorded net inflows for multiple consecutive weeks, while professional capital continues to enter the digital asset sector. Institutional investors accounted for 55% of over-the-counter trading activity in the cryptocurrency market, up significantly from 41% in the second half of 2025.

Through its ongoing focus on stable performance and an increasingly comprehensive compliance and risk management framework, OK AI QUANT has continued to strengthen its global market services while enhancing user confidence in its business and technology infrastructure.

2. Team Growth: Expanding Global Talent and Local Capabilities

During the first half of 2026, OK AI QUANT continued to advance its global talent strategy, with its overall team size growing significantly compared with the end of 2025.

Building upon its founding team of quantitative engineers from leading Wall Street hedge funds, AI algorithm specialists, and experienced traders, the company further expanded its global recruitment efforts and continued to bring in professional talent across key areas including technology research and development, compliance and risk management, and business development.

During the first half of 2026, the company also recorded continued membership growth, with the number of new members increasing substantially year over year. As of now, OK AI QUANT's global membership base has grown to more than 1 million members, while its organizational structure across different functions continues to develop.

Of particular importance, following the formal implementation of its India market strategy, OK AI QUANT has established and fully staffed its core local team in India, covering key functions including compliance, technical support, business development, and market operations. This provides an important talent foundation for the company's continued development in India and South Asia and supports the establishment of a more comprehensive localized service system.

Going forward, OK AI QUANT will continue to advance global talent acquisition and localized team development to provide ongoing support for its international market expansion.

3. Technology Capabilities: From Factor-Based Models to Agent-Based Intelligence

During the first half of 2026, OK AI QUANT completed a core algorithm architecture upgrade of its Graph Neural Network time-series forecasting model V3.0, further advancing the integration of AI and quantitative trading technologies.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the integration of AI and quantitative trading is moving from gradual adoption toward broader transformation. Deep learning and reinforcement learning are becoming important technological engines for asset allocation, while large AI models are increasingly being applied across business functions including factor discovery, portfolio construction, trading risk management, and compliance operations.

Industry trends indicate that the transition from traditional factor models toward automated feature engineering is accelerating. Cloud-native execution platforms and flexible latency-tier architectures are also becoming important technological foundations for the quantitative trading industry.

Based on these developments, OK AI QUANT will continue to increase investment in advanced AI algorithm research, quantitative strategy development, and technology infrastructure, further enhancing the application of AI across its quantitative research and trading systems.

4. 2027 Outlook: Advancing Toward a Full-Asset Quantitative Trading Platform

Looking ahead to 2027, OK AI QUANT has established a clear set of strategic objectives.

In the Indian market, the company plans to further expand its local team, work toward achieving a top-five market share position in the region, and continue strengthening its localized service capabilities across India and South Asia.

For its global business, the company plans to achieve 30% year-over-year growth in global AUM, representing cumulative growth of 50% compared with 2025. At the same time, OK AI QUANT plans to further increase the application of AI agents within its trading systems, with the goal of raising the contribution of AI-agent-driven trading to 20%.

In terms of products and strategy development, OK AI QUANT plans to further expand its full-asset quantitative capabilities, with quantitative strategies covering more than five categories of traditional financial products, including Indian equities, bonds, and foreign exchange. The company aims to gradually build a full-asset quantitative trading platform covering both digital assets and traditional financial markets.

Meanwhile, from 2026 through 2027, OK AI QUANT plans to continue expanding its global talent acquisition efforts through initiatives including monthly salary incentives and team-based rewards, while further expanding its talent and membership base. The company will also continue strengthening its professional teams in advanced AI algorithm research, quantitative strategy development, compliance, and risk management to provide long-term talent support for its global expansion.

Industry analysis indicates that global quantitative trading activity could expand by three to five times over the next three to five years, representing potential growth of approximately 200% to 400% compared with 2025 levels. As AI agents gradually expand from cryptocurrency markets into traditional financial markets, cross-asset and cross-market trading infrastructure is expected to become an important direction of competition in the next stage of the industry.

Building the Foundation in 2026. Advancing into 2027.

OK AI QUANT is adopting "AI-driven, human-machine collaboration" as its technology development approach and continues to advance its global market expansion, AI research and development, quantitative strategy innovation, and talent development. The company is steadily moving from regional market expansion toward the global AI-powered quantitative trading sector.

OK AI QUANT Official Website:

https://www.okaiquant.com/

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