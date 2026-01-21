OKR Institute and edForce Join Forces to Drive Strategic Execution in India

PNN

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: edForce, India's premier workforce upskilling platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the OKR Institute (OKRI), the global authority in OKR (Objectives & Key Results) training and certification. The collaboration will deliver OKR Institute-certified programs across India, enabling enterprises to convert strategy into measurable execution, build high-performing teams, and embed a culture of accountability and agility.

Advertisement

In a context where Indian CEOs are increasingly optimistic yet aware of operational challenges, the timing is significant. According to PwC's 28th Annual Global CEO Survey (India perspective), 87% of Indian CEOs expect domestic economic growth to accelerate in the coming year, and 74% are confident about their companies' revenue growth. However, scaling strategy into action is often cited by leadership as one of the most persistent hurdles in realizing growth ambitions.

Advertisement

Further, India faces a widening digital talent deficit--NASSCOM projects the gap in digital skills will widen from Rs 25% currently to about 28-29% by 2028. As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, frameworks like OKRs become critical to align technology, people, and outcomes rather than leaving execution fragmented.

Through this partnership, edForce will deliver:

Advertisement

* OKR Institute-certified training and coaching programs tailored for Indian enterprises

* Scalable deployment via edForce's learning platform and blended delivery model

* Alignment across functions to help organizations embed OKRs in culture and workflows

* Enhanced capacity for Indian organizations to deliver measurable business impact

Dirk Schmellenkamp & CEO and Director of OKR Institute, said: "India is rapidly transforming, and organizations here must not only adopt digital tools but rewire how they execute strategy. Our collaboration with edForce ensures that Indian teams can access globally proven OKR frameworks and best practices to drive outcomes at scale."

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-Founder & CEO, edForce, said: "This partnership with OKR Institute strengthens our ability to bridge the execution gap that many organizations struggle with. Strategy without alignment is just intention. Together, we'll enable Indian enterprises to set goals--and deliver them, with clarity, accountability, and impact."

About OKR Institute

The OKR Institute is a recognized global leader in OKR coaching, training, and certification, with operations in over 50 countries and thousands of trained professionals worldwide. The OKR Institute operates training and coaching centers across Germany, the Netherlands, England, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, Canada, and the United States. To date, the Institute has delivered more than 12,000 OKR courses and workshops, reaching over 70,000 professionals worldwide.

Recognized for its expertise in performance alignment and strategic execution, the OKR Institute has designed and implemented customized OKR programs for over 1,000 organizations, including Roche, BCG, Moody's, Microsoft, Amazon, Gulfstream, Bauhaus, VW, Bosch, and HP, across more than 50 countries.

Widely regarded as a global authority on Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), the OKR Institute continues to shape the future of organizational performance through evidence-based coaching, accredited training, and leading-edge OKR research.

About edForce

edForce is a Bengaluru-based upskilling platform trusted by 500+ enterprises. It offers 1,600+ courses and 1,100+ certifications, powered by 2,700+ trainers, and trains over 30,000 professionals annually across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)