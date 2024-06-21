Ola Electric aims to raise Rs 5,500 cr through IPO

New Delhi, June 20
Electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric Mobility’s proposed Rs 5,500 crore IPO has received the go-ahead from Sebi, paving way for the company to tap the market with a significant part of the proceeds to be used on capacity expansion of its cell manufacturing plant and revving up R&D.
Ola Electric as well as Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals received Sebi’s approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Thursday.
