Ola Electric enters commercial, industrial and grid-scale energy storage with Shakti Rack, Mahashakti

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI): Ola Electric has expanded beyond electric mobility and home battery storage into commercial, industrial and utility-scale energy storage with the launch of Shakti Rack and Mahashakti, according to a press release filed by the company with the stock exchanges on Monday.

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The new products are part of the company's expanded Shakti energy storage portfolio, built around indigenous lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology and its integrated cell-to-system capabilities. Shakti Rack is aimed at commercial and infrastructure applications, while Mahashakti targets industrial and utility-scale energy storage.

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"The use cases of our world-class battery and cell technology will manifest beyond electric mobility," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric.

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"Ola Shakti extends that innovation across every scale-from the home to the grid-helping India store and use clean energy intelligently. It is the natural next step as we leverage our Gigafactory, indigenous LFP cells, and nationwide network to deliver reliable, affordable energy storage without incremental capital intensity," he added.

For businesses, the company has introduced Shakti AC Rack and Shakti DC Rack. The AC Rack has 73 kWh of energy capacity and an integrated 18-50 kW inverter and is designed for applications including facility backup, peak shaving and energy optimisation.

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The Shakti DC Rack, aimed at telecom and other DC infrastructure, offers 38-77 kWh of capacity per rack and is designed to provide direct DC power and backup for critical infrastructure. Both products are modular and are scheduled to become available from March 2027.

For larger industrial and grid applications, Ola Electric has introduced Mahashakti Rack and Mahashakti. The Mahashakti Rack has a capacity of 257 kWh and is aimed at manufacturing facilities, commercial buildings, warehouses, retail and digital infrastructure.

The larger Mahashakti system has an energy capacity of 6.26 MWh and power output of 2.5 MW and is designed for utility-scale and large industrial applications. It can be configured for two-to-four-hour duration and used for renewable energy management, peak shifting, energy arbitrage and grid support.

"At the top of the portfolio, Mahashakti moves Ola Shakti into industrial and grid-scale storage," the company said, adding that its architecture can scale "from a single container to GWh-scale energy storage plants."

The company has also expanded its residential offering with Shakti Gen2. The 4.6 kWh model has an introductory price of Rs 99,999, while the 9.2 kWh version is priced at Rs 1,74,999. Reservations are open at Rs 999, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November 2026.

Shakti Rack, Mahashakti Rack and Mahashakti are scheduled to become available from March 2027, the company said. (ANI)

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