New Delhi, [India] June 23 (ANI): Ola Electric has become the first Indian company to receive Bureau of Indian Standards certification for an indigenously developed 46100 LFP cell, marking a key step for India's advanced battery manufacturing and energy independence. Ola Cell Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ola Electric, said the certified LFP 46100 platform expands its in-house cell portfolio beyond the NMC 4680 Bharat Cell and establishes a qualified technology foundation for future EVs and stationary energy-storage solutions.

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Speaking on the milestone, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, "The BIS certification of our indigenously developed 46100 LFP Cell is a significant milestone in our mission to build India's most advanced EV and energy ecosystem. The successful certification and qualification of this cell reflects the strength of our R&D, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, while reinforcing our commitment to developing world-class battery technologies in India."

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The company added that the certification reinforces its push to accelerate EV adoption and strengthen domestic energy security. "As we continue to expand our in-house cell portfolio, we are creating the technological foundation required to accelerate EV adoption, support future energy storage solutions, and strengthen India's energy independence," the spokesperson said.

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Ola Cell Technologies received the BIS certification under IS 16046 (Part 2):2018 / IEC 62133-2:2017 after the cell cleared stringent safety, performance and endurance tests at an NABL-accredited laboratory. The LFP 46100 also qualified under IS 16893 Parts 2 and 3 and UN 38.3 standards, completing electrical, mechanical, environmental, reliability, abuse and transportation-safety evaluations. Tests included thermal abuse, external short circuit, forced discharge, impact, altitude, abnormal charging, vibration, crush, free fall and mechanical shock assessments.

Developed with significant localization across materials, components, engineering and manufacturing processes, the cell is designed for applications where safety, lifecycle and cost are as critical as energy and power performance. Ola Electric said the LFP 46100 offers energy density of over 170 Wh/kg, broad operating-temperature capability and a development pathway towards more than 4,000 charge-discharge cycles.

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The company's Gigafactory forms the cornerstone of its long-term battery strategy. By developing both NMC and LFP technologies on a common 46-series architecture, Ola Electric said it is positioned to deploy the most suitable chemistry across mobility and energy-storage applications while increasing domestic value addition and reducing dependence on imported cells. Thousands of vehicles powered by its 4680 Bharat Cells are already on Indian roads, clocking millions of kilometres in real-world conditions, underscoring the reliability of its battery technology. (ANI)

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