Ola fined Rs 10 lakh for misleading ‘pre-ride tip’ feature

Ride-hailing platform Ola has been fined Rs 10 lakh by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) over its “pre-ride tip” feature.

The penalty has been imposed on ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates Ola, for soliciting additional payments from customers before their journeys were completed.

“ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates Ola, has been urged to immediately stop seeking additional payments before confirming rides, as it is an unfair trade practice and a dark pattern,” the consumer watchdog said in a statement.

Dark patterns are deceptive designs in applications and websites that push people into making choices they did not intend to make, like hidden fees or hard-to-cancel subscriptions.

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CCPA said while passengers wait for a driver to accept a booking, the Ola app showed a message saying a tip could improve their chances of getting a ride sooner. The suggested amounts began at Rs 10 to Rs 40 in May 2025 and later rose to as much as Rs 140. Riders could enter up to Rs 499, it said.

It found that messages displayed on the app, including “Adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster” and “Tip now to boost the chances of getting a ride sooner”, gave users the impression that offering a tip could improve their chances of getting a ride.

However, Ola’s own booking data for June 1-15, 2026, showed otherwise.

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Ride requests with an add-on had acceptance rates of 38 per cent in Delhi, 40 per cent in Bengaluru and 39 per cent in Mumbai. The rates for bookings without an add-on were significantly higher at 62 per cent, 68 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, the company said.

The CCPA authority called the design “confirm shaming”, which means making people feel they will lose out if they say no. “The prompt had no close button, and elderly riders, patients and people travelling alone or at night could be especially vulnerable,” it stated.

The practice also clashed with national rules for cab aggregators from 2025, which allow tipping only after a trip ends, it said.

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“Ola is hereby directed to withdraw all pre-ride payment prompts, regardless of whether they are described as tips, add-ons or additional fares. We have also initiated suo motu proceedings against other cab aggregators,” the statement read.

Rapido has also been fined Rs 10 lakh over a similar practice, while investigations against Uber and Namma Yatri are ongoing.