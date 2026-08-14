Olectra Delivers Strong Q1 FY27 Performance with 66% Revenue Growth

HT Syndication

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: Olectra Greentech Limited, India's leading electric mobility company, today announced its financial results for Q1 FY27. The company delivered a strong performance during the quarter, driven by healthy electric vehicle deliveries, sustained customer demand, continued order execution and improved operating leverage. Revenue grew 66% to ₹575.5 crore, while EBITDA increased 30% to ₹72.9 crore, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company delivered 358 electric vehicles during the quarter, taking its cumulative electric vehicle deliveries to more than 4,000, further strengthening its position in India's growing electric mobility ecosystem.

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Highlights:

- Revenue grew 66% YoY to ₹575.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹347.2 crore in Q1 FY26

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- EBITDA grew 30% YoY to ₹72.9 crore

- Electric vehicle deliveries increased 122% YoY to 358 vehicles

- 4,000+ electric vehicles delivered cumulatively as of June 30, 2026

- Strong demand for electric buses across State Transport Undertakings and public transportation networks

- Continued focus on execution of the existing order pipeline and strengthening operational capabilities

- Olectra continues to invest in manufacturing capacity, technology, new platforms and execution capabilities

- Focus remains on scaling electric mobility responsibly and supporting India's transition towards cleaner and smarter public transportation

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Ltd., said, "We have started FY27 on a strong note, with revenue growing 66% and EBITDA growing 30% year on year. Our Q1 performance reflects the continued momentum in our electric mobility business and our ability to execute in a growing market. With 358 vehicles delivered during the quarter and cumulative deliveries crossing 4,000 vehicles, we continue to expand the footprint of electric mobility across India. We successfully navigated challenges during the quarter, including global forex volatility and supply chain issues. Our focus remains on execution, strengthening our manufacturing and operational capabilities, and delivering reliable electric mobility solutions for our customers. We remain committed to scaling responsibly while creating sustainable, long term value for all our stakeholders."

Olectra is also strengthening its manufacturing and operational capabilities to support the next phase of growth. The company continues to invest in capacity, technology, localization and execution capabilities to build a scalable platform for the growing requirements of India's electric public transportation ecosystem.

With a strong operating foundation, growing market adoption and a healthy pipeline of opportunities, Olectra remains focused on its vision of accelerating India's transition towards cleaner and smarter mobility.

About Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech Limited is India's largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country's electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India.

With over 4,000 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 8,500 vehicles, and more than 740 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India's transition to clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation.

Brand Contact

Kriti Upadhyay

kriti.upadhyay@olectra.com

Phone: 9102570136

Agency Contact

Nidhi Mishra

nidhi@value360india.com

Phone: 9650822471

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