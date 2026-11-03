Olectra Introduces 35 Electric Buses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Strengthening Sustainable Public  Transportation in Maharashtra 

HT Syndication

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: Olectra Greentech Limited, India’s largest electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has introduced 35 air conditioned electric buses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, marking another important milestone in its electric mobility journey and strengthening sustainable public transportation in Maharashtra.

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These 35 Olectra electric buses were formally inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, on November 1, 2026, at a ceremony held at the Divisional Sports Complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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The buses have been introduced to support the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's efforts to modernise the city's public transport network. The Olectra electric buses will be operated by Evey Trans, with passenger services scheduled to commence from November 2, 2026, across various routes in the city, strengthening connectivity and providing a cleaner and more comfortable travel experience.

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited, said: “India is making remarkable progress in its transition towards cleaner and more sustainable public transportation. The introduction of 35 Olectra electric buses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is another important step in making clean, reliable and efficient mobility a reality for more people. With 4,500+ Olectra electric buses on the road across more than 55 cities, covering over 750 million green kilometres, we believe the true measure of progress is not just the number of buses deployed, but the positive impact they create on everyday mobility, passenger experience and the environment.

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We thank the Government of Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation for their continued trust and support. Olectra remains committed to shaping the future of sustainable public transportation through innovation and reliable electric mobility solutions.”

The newly introduced 9 metre Olectra electric buses are powered by blade battery technology. Built with monocoque construction, the buses feature front and rear air suspension, an Antilock Braking System (ABS), regenerative braking and front and rear disc brakes, ensuring enhanced safety, stability and ride comfort.

Designed with passenger comfort and convenience in mind, the Olectra electric buses are equipped with air curtains at both passenger doors, CCTV cameras, digital destination boards with an integrated passenger announcement system, a vehicle location tracking system, USB charging ports and a digital instrument cluster. These features offer commuters a safe, comfortable and connected travel experience.

With zero tailpipe emissions and quieter operations, these electric buses will help reduce dependence on conventional fuels, improve urban air quality and provide a cleaner public transport option for the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The introduction of these 35 electric buses further strengthens Olectra’s presence in Maharashtra and its growing contribution to sustainable public transportation across India. With a strong nationwide footprint and proven electric mobility solutions, Olectra continues to bring its brand promise, Transforming Everyday

About Olectra

Olectra Greentech Limited is India’s largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country’s electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India.

With over 4,500 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 7,950 vehicles, and more than 750 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India’s transition to clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation.

For more information, visit https://www.olectra.com/

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Media Contact :

Kriti Upadhyay,

PR & External Communications

Mobile Number : 9102570136

Email – kriti@upadhyay@olectra.com

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