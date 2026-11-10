Olectra Posts 18% EBITDA Growth in Q2 FY27, Crosses 4,750 Electric Vehicle Deliveries

HT Syndication

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10: Olectra Greentech Limited, India's leading electric mobility company, today announced its financial results for Q2 FY27, reporting continued growth in revenue, profitability and electric vehicle deliveries. The company's performance reflects its strong operating foundation, focus on execution and growing contribution to India's electric public transportation ecosystem.

Olectra reported revenue of ₹687.01 crore during the quarter, with EBITDA growing 18% to ₹109.89 crore and Profit After Tax reaching ₹52.12 crore. The company delivered 401 electric vehicles in Q2 FY27, taking its total deliveries for the first half of the financial year to 759 vehicles.

With cumulative deliveries crossing 4,750 electric vehicles, a presence across 55 cities and over 750 million green kilometres covered, Olectra continues to strengthen its position in India's electric mobility landscape. Backed by an order book of over 8,000 electric buses, the company remains focused on supporting the growing demand for sustainable public transportation across India.

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Key Highlights

- Revenue reached ₹687.01 crore, registering 5% growth in Q2 FY27.

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- EBITDA grew 18% to ₹109.89 crore.

- Profit After Tax stood at ₹52.12 crore, registering 5% growth.

- Electric vehicle deliveries reached 401 units during the quarter.

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- Total deliveries for H1 FY27 stood at 759 electric vehicles.

- Cumulative electric vehicle deliveries crossed 4,750 vehicles.

- Olectra electric buses have covered over 750 million green kilometres across India.

- The company has an order book of over 8,000 electric buses.

- Olectra continues to serve public transportation networks across 55 cities in India.

Managing Director's Statement

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited, said,

“Our Q2 FY27 results reflect the continued strength of our business, with positive growth in revenue, vehicle deliveries and profitability. The 18% growth in EBITDA is particularly encouraging, reflecting our focus on operational efficiency and building a stronger foundation for the future.

Building on this momentum, we are preparing to introduce our new generation Olectra electric buses, developed with a strong focus on localisation and designed for both domestic and international markets. Scheduled for launch in Q4 of this financial year, these buses represent an important step in our product innovation and expansion journey.

Our progress is also reflected in the numerous awards we have received across various areas of our business, highlighting our achievements in innovation, sustainability and organisational excellence. These recognitions reflect the dedication of our teams and our commitment to continuously raising standards.

As we move forward, our focus remains on driving innovation, expanding our capabilities and creating long term value while contributing to the future of sustainable mobility.”

Building on a Strong Foundation

Olectra continues to build on its established presence in India's electric mobility sector, supported by its experience in delivering electric buses for public transportation networks across the country.

With over 4,750 electric vehicles delivered cumulatively and more than 750 million green kilometres covered, the company has established a strong operational foundation. Its growing presence across 55 cities reflects the increasing adoption of electric buses as a dependable mode of public transportation.

The company's order book of over 8,000 electric buses provides visibility for future execution. Olectra remains focused on fulfilling its existing commitments, strengthening operational efficiency and delivering reliable electric mobility solutions to meet the evolving requirements of India's transportation sector.

As India continues its transition towards cleaner mobility, Olectra remains committed to supporting this journey through technology, reliability and a continued focus on customer needs.

About Olectra

Olectra Greentech Limited is India’s largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country’s electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India.

With over 4,500 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book of over 8,000 electric buses, and more than 750 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India’s transition to clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation.

For more information, visit https://www.olectra.com/

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Media Contact :

Kriti Upadhyay,

PR & External Communications

Mobile Number : 9102570136

Email – kriti.upadhyay@olectra.com

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