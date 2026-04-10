HT Syndication

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10: Olectra Greentech Limited, India's leading electric bus manufacturer, has announced the launch of its new brand identity. The refreshed brand identity reflects Olectra's evolution from a pioneering electric bus manufacturer to a forward-looking, innovation-driven organization focused on delivering integrated mobility and energy solutions.

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The refreshed identity introduces a modern visual language, a sharper narrative, and a unified voice aligned with Olectra's long-term vision--to lead the global transition to a responsible future through sustainable and value-driven mobility and energy solutions.

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Aligned with this vision, Olectra's mission is to be the trusted partner in mobility and energy solutions by delivering accessible innovation, execution excellence, and a transformative customer experience, thereby creating outstanding value for all stakeholders.

Olectra's new tagline, "Transforming Everyday," reflects its commitment to creating meaningful impact across the ecosystem--enhancing everyday mobility for citizens, enabling communities, empowering partners, and driving purpose within the organization.

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The brand repositioning is anchored in three core pillars: Pragmatic Futurism, Accessible Innovation, and Trusted Guide. These principles define how Olectra approaches product development and market engagement--building future-ready platforms grounded in real-world conditions, ensuring innovation remains usable and scalable, and positioning the company as a dependable partner to the ecosystem.

The identity also reinterprets Olectra's existing visual elements. The central triangle, reimagined as the Olectra Prism, represents structural integrity and purposeful direction, while the surrounding circle, the Olectra Universe, reflects the broader ecosystem of stakeholders, cities, and infrastructure the company serves.

Commenting on the launch, Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited, said: "Olectra's new brand identity is not just a visual change--it represents our ambition, mindset, and the direction we are heading. It ensures that our brand, organization, and long-term strategy are aligned. As we transform from a pioneering electric bus manufacturer to a future-ready, innovation-led organization delivering integrated mobility and energy solutions, this new identity reflects our core values and our commitment to 'Transforming Everyday' across the mobility and energy ecosystem."

With strong manufacturing capabilities, a growing order pipeline across government sectors, and an expanding portfolio that includes electric buses, trucks, and tippers, Olectra enters this next phase from a position of operational strength. The new brand identity formalizes a direction the company has been steadily building towards and sets the foundation for deeper engagement with markets, partners, and the broader EV ecosystem.

About Olectra

Olectra Greentech Limited, part of the MEIL Group, is India's largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country's electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India.

With over 3,600 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles, and more than 500 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India's transition to clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation.

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