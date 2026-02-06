Olympiad Exams 2026: Subjects & Eligibility Explained

SMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], Februay 6: For a long time, parents considered Olympiad exams as "extra exams." However, it's not the same anymore. Currently, they are playing an important role in helping students develop strong concepts. Additionally, they promote logical thinking among students and prepare them for competitive exams. Whether it is the Math Olympiad, Science Olympiad, English Olympiad, or GK Olympiad, these exams help students think beyond their textbooks.

Advertisement

If you want your child to prepare well for the 2026 Olympiad Exams, this blog covers everything you need to know. It includes the complete list of exams, subjects, and the eligibility criteria for Level 1 & Level 2. Besides, it also includes tips on how you can choose the best Olympiad books for preparation.

Advertisement

Let's begin by understanding what Olympiad exams are.

What Are Olympiad Exams?

Advertisement

Olympiad exams organised by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) are globally recognised competitive exams for school students. These exams are designed to enhance conceptual clarity, boost analytical and logical skills, promote application-based learning, and prepare students for future competitive exams. Students from Classes 1 to 12 can participate in the exams depending on the subject.

List of Olympiad Exams 2026 & Subjects

The following table shows the list of official Olympiad exams, subjects, and classes eligible for the exams:

The mentioned exams are strictly designed according to the school syllabi but contain higher-order thinking questions to test the depth of the students' knowledge.

Olympiad Exams 2026: Level 2 Exam Details

Every Olympiad exam doesn't have a Level 2 exam. It's applicable only for selected exams. The Level 2 exams are held only for students who secure top ranks in the Level 1 exams.

Let's discuss the Olympiad exams, which have a Level 2 exam

Take note that exams such as SOF IGKO, ISSO, IHO, ICSO & ICO are all single-level Olympiads.

Now, let's understand the eligibility criteria for Olympiad exams.

Olympiad Exam Eligibility

To appear for any Olympiad exam, students should be studying in a recognised school. However, the primary eligibility criteria are based on the class level only. There's no minimum mark required to appear for the Olympiads, and the registration is done through schools. Olympiad exams are open to all students who are eager to learn and explore.

Why Olympiad Exams Are Important for Students

Olympiad exams help students to strengthen subject basics, enhance problem-solving and logical skills and boost confidence in competitive exams. Through these exams, students can also perform well in school exams and inculcate the habit of smart studying. This implies the importance of selecting the right Olympiad textbooks and workbooks.

Best Olympiad Books for 2026 Preparation

If you're a parent searching for the best book for Math Olympiad, English Olympiad book, Science Olympiad book, GK Olympiad book, or trustworthy Olympiad workbooks, Oswaal Books has got the solution for you. Oswaal One for All Olympiads Previous Years' Solved Papers and One for All Olympiad Workbooks. This series includes Olympiad previous years' solved papers and workbooks.

We'll now discuss how the books help students iand practice for the upcoming Olympiad exams.

Oswaal One for All Olympiads Previous Years' Solved Papers

This Olympiad book series includes previous years' Olympiad solved papers to help students understand how Olympiad questions are actually designed. This series covers solved papers of previous years to familiarise students with the Olympiad exam pattern. Further, more than 250 core concepts are explained simply in the series for better understanding of students. The explanations are backed by 50+ concept videos. These don't just help clarify the concepts for children but also help them identify the important questions they must be aware of for the exam. The books are most helpful for Math Olympiad, Science Olympiad, English Olympiad, and GK Olympiad preparation.

Oswaal One for All Olympiads Workbook (Classes 1 to 8)

When students practice more, it helps them build confidence. That's exactly what this workbook is designed for. It's effective for concept-based questions as per the Olympiad pattern. The books are designed as per the increasing difficulty level. Further, the series encourages logical thinking without stress and is ideal for initial introduction to competitive exams. These Olympiad workbooks are helpful for regular practice and concept-building step by step.

How to Prepare Smartly for Olympiad Exams 2026

Students must prepare well in advance for the upcoming Olympiad exams. They must prepare concepts thoroughly and not memorise randomly. Additionally, they must practice with Olympiad-specific books and revise with previous years' solved paper. Finally, they must attempt mock tests for speed and accuracy

Olympiad Exams 2026 provide students with an excellent opportunity to learn outside the classroom and develop a competitive spirit from a young age. With a thorough understanding of subjects, eligibility criteria, exam dates, and effective resources, preparation becomes systematic, confident, and effective. Students must understand that Olympiads are not about stress but about development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)