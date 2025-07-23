DT
Olympic champ Sakshi Malik supports the film Haan Main Pagal Haan - watch it on 25th July exclusively on KableOne

Olympic champ Sakshi Malik supports the film Haan Main Pagal Haan - watch it on 25th July exclusively on KableOne

ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 23: The much-anticipated press conference of the upcoming film Haan Main Pagal was held on 19th July with great enthusiasm and participation from the film's cast and special guests. The film is scheduled to premiere exclusively on KableOne OTT on 25th July 2025.

The event saw the presence of the film's talented star cast including Himanshi Khurana, Swatantra Bharat, Ajay Jethi, Abhishant Rana, Pratyaksh Panwar, Abhianshu Vohra, along with other members of the ensemble cast. The actors shared their experiences, behind-the-scenes stories, and excitement for the film's release.

Adding prestige to the event, Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik attended as the chief guest, accompanied by her husband. Sakshi Malik expressed her admiration for the film and the team behind it. She shared that this was her first time attending a press conference, and she felt honored and excited to be part of the occasion. She also conveyed her interest in associating with similar ventures and creative platforms in the future.

Mr. Sumeet Singh, the Managing Director of Saga Studios, also graced the event and uplifted everyone present with his motivational words and inspiring mindset. His address energized the atmosphere, encouraging both the cast and the attendees with his vision for storytelling and digital cinema.

With Haan Main Pagal set to release on 25th July on KableOne OTT, audiences can look forward to a unique, engaging, and heartfelt cinematic experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by KableOne. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

