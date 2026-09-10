Om Galaxy Limited IPO Opens on Thursday, September 10, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Om Galaxy Limited, a precision mould design, development and manufacturing company catering to the building materials (primarily pipes, fittings, sanitaryware) and the plastics and polymer processing industries. The Company proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on September 10, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 105 Crores at upper price band with shares to be listed on the BSE SME.

The issue size is 1,16,67,200 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹5 each with a price band of ₹85 - ₹90 Per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation • Anchor Investor Portion – 33,21,600 Equity Shares • Net Qualified Institutional Buyer – 22,16,000 Equity Shares • Non-Institutional Investors - 16,64,000 Equity Shares • Individual Investors - 38,81,600 Equity Shares • Market Maker - 5,84,000 Equity Shares The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for part of capital expenditure towards setting up a new manufacturing unit for consolidation of the company’s existing manufacturing units and expansion of its production capacities, Pre-payment/ re-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and General Corporate Purpose. The anchor bidding is on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The issue will open on Thursday, September 10, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

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The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Indorient Financial Services Limited and The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Opindersingh Bachattarsingh Baddhan, Chairman & Managing Director of Om Galaxy Limited expressed, “The opening of our Initial Public Offering is an important milestone in a journey that began in 2008 with a single mould-making unit. Over the last 17 years we have built precision tooling capability across pipe fitting, industrial and automotive moulds, added in-house hot runner systems through Infuse HRS, and forward integrated into consumer cleaning products under WONDRA. The proceeds of the Fresh Issue will be applied towards consolidating our existing manufacturing units into a single owned facility, expanding installed capacity, and reducing borrowings, which we believe will strengthen operational efficiency and support the next phase of growth.” Mr. Prashant Dhebar, Director of Indorient Financial Services Limited said, “Om Galaxy Limited has recorded consistent growth over Fiscals 2024 to 2026, supported by repeat business from a stable customer base and healthy capacity utilisation across its facilities. The proposed deployment of Issue proceeds towards a consolidated manufacturing unit, capacity expansion and repayment of borrowings positions the Company to participate in the structural growth of India’s dies and moulds market.” About Om Galaxy Limited Om Galaxy Limited is engaged in the business of design, development and manufacturing of pipe fitting moulds and industrial moulds catering to building materials (primarily pipes, fittings, sanitaryware) and plastic & polymer processing industry for the past 17 years. The Company also manufactures automotive moulds through its subsidiary, OMG Auto Mould Private Limited, and Hot Runner Systems through its subsidiary, Infuse HRS Private Limited.

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The Company has expanded its capabilities to manufacture intricate, large-scale moulds with up to 64 cavities weighing up to 6-7 tons. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates seven manufacturing units in Maharashtra and caters to customers across building materials, plastics and polymer processing, automotive and auto components, and industrial engineering industries.

The Company has also diversified into the cleaning products segment under the brand name WONDRA, manufacturing products such as mops, brushes, scrubbers, wipers and brooms. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 77 SKUs under WONDRA.

In FY26, achieved a Revenue of ₹12,400.14 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹3,282.14 Lakhs & PAT of ₹1,663.58 Lakhs.

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