Om Metallogic Ltd plans to raise Rs. 22.35 crore from IPO | IPO opens on 29 September 2025

PNN

Advertisement

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 29: Faridabad, Haryana-based 'Om Metallogic Limited' is a leading company engaged in the aluminium scrap recycling sector. The company is bringing an Rs. 22.35 crore IPO on the BSE SME platform to finance modernisation and expansion of the existing manufacturing unit, partial financing of working capital requirements, full or partial repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings taken by the company, and to meet general corporate purposes. The company's IPO opens on 29 September 2025 and closes on October 1, 2025.

Business activities:

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2011, Om Metallogic Limited is engaged in the business of recycling aluminium-based metal scrap to produce high-quality aluminium alloys such as ingots. These ingots are sold to other manufacturers, who use them as raw material for further melting and processing. The ingots are typically used in the production of various products employed in the automobile and other industries. The company operates state-of-the-art production facilities with an annual capacity of 5,280 tons, where advanced machinery is used to efficiently convert scrap metal into premium aluminium ingots.

Financial performance: In FY 2023, the company earned a total revenue of Rs. 37.80 crore and a net profit after tax of Rs. 1.10 crore; in FY 2024, the company earned a total revenue of Rs. 38.54 crore and a net profit after tax of Rs. 2.21 crore; and in FY 2025, the company earned a total revenue of Rs. 59.99 crore and a net profit after tax of Rs. 4.11 crore. The financial results clearly show that the company's revenue and profit are increasing year after year.

Advertisement

IPO details:

The IPO of 'Om Metallogic Limited' opened on the BSE SME platform on 29 September 2025 and close on October 1, 2025. The company is issuing 25,98,400 shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 86 per share to raise Rs. 22.35 crore. The IPO market lot size is 1,600 shares, and retail investors will have to apply for 2 lots. The IPO is being managed by the lead manager, Corporate Capital Makers Limited.

Note: This article is not investment advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)