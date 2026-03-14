Om Power Transmission Limited Received Approval From SEBI

PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Om Power Transmission Limited (Om Power, "The Company") a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") company engaged in executing high-voltage ("HV") and extra-high voltage ("EHV") transmission lines, substations, underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance ("O&M") services, has received approval with SEBI in preparation for its Initial Public Offering ("IPO").

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The IPO will comprise up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, consisting of a Fresh Issue of up to 90,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 10,00,000 Equity Shares.

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The Company's objective is to

(i) Fund capital expenditure requirements of the Company towards the Purchase of machinery and equipment; (ii) Pre-payment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company;

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(iii) Funding long-term working capital requirements of the Company; and (iv) For general corporate purposes.

For the financial year ended 31st March 2025, the Company reported Revenue of ₹ 27,943.51 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 3,565.60 lakhs & Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹ 2,208.48 lakhs.

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