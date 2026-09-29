Omara Jewellery IPO Opens Tomorrow: INR 41.99 Crore Issue, Price Band, Lot Size and Key Details

Chandigarh, India --- Business Wire India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Omara Ventures India Limited, the company behind designer jewellery brand OMARA, is set to open for subscription on September 30, 2026.

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The IPO will remain open until October 5, 2026, with the company looking to raise approximately INR 41.99 crore at the upper price band through a fresh issue of equity shares. The proposed listing is on the BSE SME platform.

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The price band for the issue is INR 296 to INR 311 per equity share, while the lot size is 400 equity shares. The minimum application is 2 lots, or 800 equity shares.

Omara Jewellery: Company Overview

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Omara Ventures India operates under its flagship brand OMARA and is engaged in the designer jewellery segment.

The company's product portfolio includes rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and other jewellery products crafted using natural diamonds, precious and semi-precious gemstones and precious metals including gold and silver.

The company is based in Chandigarh and has positioned OMARA around contemporary jewellery designs and craftsmanship, catering to bridal, occasion and everyday luxury requirements.

Financial Performance at a Glance

The company has reported growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax in FY26.

Particulars

FY25

FY26

Revenue

INR 23.52 Cr

INR 45.87 Cr

EBITDA

INR 4.87 Cr

INR 14.42 Cr

PAT

INR 2.73 Cr

INR 9.36 Cr

Revenue increased to approximately INR 45.87 crore in FY26, compared with INR 23.52 crore in FY25.

EBITDA stood at approximately INR 14.42 crore, compared with INR 4.87 crore in FY25, while PAT increased to approximately INR 9.36 crore, compared with INR 2.73 crore in FY25.

Where Will the IPO Money Go?

The company has outlined multiple proposed uses for the IPO proceeds in its offer documents. The funds are proposed to be utilised towards:

Retail expansion:

Renovation and expansion of the jewellery boutique.

Brand building:

Marketing and promotional activities for the OMARA brand.

Debt management:

Repayment or prepayment of borrowings.

Working capital:

Long-term working capital requirements.

Corporate requirements:

General corporate purposes.

IPO Particulars

Details

Company

Omara Ventures India Limited

Brand

OMARA

Issue Size

INR 41.99 Crore

Opening Date

30 September 2026

Closing Date

5 October 2026

Price Band

INR 296 – INR 311

Lot Size

400 Shares

Minimum Application at Upper Band

INR 2,48,800

Platform

BSE SME

Issue Type

Fresh Issue

Omara IPO: Important Details

IPO Opens on September 30

With the IPO scheduled to open tomorrow, the public issue marks the next stage in Omara Ventures India's journey as it prepares to enter the listed market.

Investors and market participants can refer to the company's RHP for detailed information regarding its business, financial performance, objects of the issue, risk factors and other disclosures before making any investment decision.

The Omara Jewellery IPO will open on September 30, 2026, and remain open until October 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided herein is solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice. Please review the company's official offering documents before investing.

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Omara Ventures – IPO opens tomorrow

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