Omaxe Hosts 'Rising Together' in Lucknow, Brings Together 400+ Channel Partners

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: Omaxe Limited brought together more than 400 channel partners at its ‘Rising Together’ event held at Taj, Vibhooti Khand, Lucknow, bringing the company’s partner network together to review business performance, recognise key contributors and discuss upcoming project opportunities across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.

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The event focused on Omaxe’s journey in the state, the evolving real estate landscape and the company’s plans for the coming period. The interaction also provided an opportunity for the company to engage directly with its channel partners on emerging opportunities across its projects and markets in Uttar Pradesh.

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A key part of the event was the recognition of 15 top-performing channel partners for their performance during the second quarter. The achievers were felicitated for their contribution and were presented with a range of rewards as part of Omaxe’s recognition programme for its channel partner network.

Among the major recognitions, Mr. Radhesh Chandra was awarded a Hyundai Creta, while Mr. Vinay Kumar Sing received a family trip to Europe and Ms. Shikha Dhawan was awarded a family trip to Vietnam. RK Prop was recognised with jewellery, while Mr. Ram Ji Singh received a MacBook. Several other top-performing channel partners were felicitated with iPads and other rewards.

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Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, said, “Our channel partners have been an important part of Omaxe’s journey over the years. ‘Rising Together’ is an opportunity to acknowledge that partnership, reflect on what we have achieved together and look ahead at the opportunities before us. Uttar Pradesh remains an important market for Omaxe, and as we move forward, we see significant potential across Lucknow and other growth markets in the state. Our focus will continue to be on building strong relationships and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.”

The event brought together Omaxe’s channel partner community at a time when Lucknow and several other markets across Uttar Pradesh continue to see increased real estate activity and evolving customer demand.

Omaxe has an established presence in Uttar Pradesh and continues to evaluate and develop opportunities across the state. The company used the event to outline its upcoming plans and engage with its partner network on the opportunities expected in the next phase of its business.

The ‘Rising Together’ event concluded with the recognition of the quarter’s top performers and an emphasis on strengthening the company’s engagement with its channel partner network as Omaxe moves into its next phase of growth in Lucknow and across Uttar Pradesh.

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