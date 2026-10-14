Omaxe Hosts Sufi Night at The Forest Spa, Noida, Celebrating Its Enduring Bond with Residents

The evening brought together around 500 attendees, with a live performance by Aditi Sharma

New Delhi, October 14, 2026: Omaxe Ltd., one of India’s leading real estate developers, recently organised a Sufi Night at The Forest Spa, Sector 93B, Noida, bringing together around 500 attendees for an evening of music and community engagement. Featuring a live performance by Aditi Sharma, the invite-only event celebrated the enduring relationship between Omaxe and the residents of The Forest Spa, reflecting a community bond that continues years after the project's delivery.

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One of the luxury residential developments delivered by Omaxe in its early years, The Forest Spa represents the company's longstanding presence in the NCR real estate market. The continued engagement with its residents highlights how a development can evolve beyond a residential address into a community built on shared experiences and lasting relationships.

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Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, said, “For us, delivering a project is only one part of our relationship with the people who choose to make it their home. The real measure of a development lies in the community it nurtures and the relationships that endure over time. The Forest Spa holds a special place in Omaxe's journey, and it is heartening to see this bond with its residents remain strong years after delivery. We believe our responsibility extends beyond creating spaces to fostering communities that continue to connect, engage and grow together.”

The Sufi Night reflected this philosophy by bringing residents together through a shared cultural experience. Such engagements form part of Omaxe's broader approach to nurturing meaningful relationships with its communities, reinforcing the belief that the value of a development extends beyond its physical infrastructure to the experiences and connections it enables over the years.

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Through initiatives such as these, Omaxe continues to recognise the importance of resident engagement and community building as enduring aspects of its relationship with homeowners.

For more information, please visit www.omaxe.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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