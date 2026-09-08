Omaxe Performs Bhumi Pujan for Three Landmark Projects in Faridabad’s Sector 79

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 8: In a significant development for Faridabad’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape, Omaxe has taken a key step towards the development of three major projects in Sector 79 - Omaxe Residences, Omaxe World Mall and London Street Extension. Mr. Rohtaas Goel, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman, Omaxe Limited, performed the Bhumi Pujan for all three projects, formally marking the commencement of their development.

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Omaxe Residences, Omaxe World Mall and London Street Extension set to give fresh impetus to the city’s luxury residential and retail landscape. The three projects are envisioned to expand the city’s offerings across luxury residential, modern retail, dining, entertainment and lifestyle experiences, further strengthening Sector 79 as an emerging real estate and lifestyle destination.

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Omaxe Residences is being developed to cater to the growing demand for ultra-luxury housing in Faridabad, with a focus on delivering premium living spaces and international-standard lifestyle amenities. With an average unit realisation of approximately ₹4–6 crore, the project is positioned to address the premium residential segment, which continues to see limited supply and growing demand in the city.

London Street Extension will further expand the established London-themed retail and experiential commercial environment of Omaxe World Street. The proposed extension in Sector 79 is aimed at enhancing the existing destination by offering visitors a wider range of options across shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

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Omaxe World Mall, also part of Omaxe World Street, is being envisioned as a modern retail and lifestyle destination bringing together shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure experiences under one roof. With Faridabad witnessing a rising population, improving infrastructure and evolving consumer preferences, the project is expected to add a new dimension to the city’s retail ecosystem.

The strategic location of these projects in Sector 79 further strengthens their potential. The area benefits from connectivity to key infrastructure developments, including the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, upcoming Jewar Airport, Bata Chowk Metro Station and the Manjhawali Bridge. Improved road and public transport connectivity is steadily enhancing accessibility to the area from different parts of Faridabad as well as Delhi-NCR.

According to real estate industry observers, the expansion of infrastructure and connectivity in Faridabad is driving increased interest in premium residential and commercial developments. Emerging micro-markets such as Sector 79 are benefiting from improving connectivity, limited availability of premium land, as well as demand from local end-users and long-term investors.

The development of these three projects within the same strategic location is expected to play an important role in establishing Sector 79 as an integrated real estate and lifestyle destination. While Omaxe Residences will cater to premium residential requirements, Omaxe World Mall and London Street Extension will expand the area’s retail, dining, entertainment and lifestyle offerings.

Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, said, “Faridabad is rapidly emerging as a modern city, supported by improving connectivity, strengthening infrastructure and evolving consumer aspirations, which are driving sustained demand for premium real estate. The launch of Omaxe Residences, Omaxe World Mall and London Street Extension in Sector 79 is aligned with this changing landscape. Our objective is to offer residents and visitors international standard residential facilities along with enhanced shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. We believe that the development of these projects will further strengthen the identity of Sector 79 and establish it as one of Faridabad’s prominent real estate and lifestyle destinations.”

With the Bhumi Pujan, the development of all three projects has been formally set in motion. The projects are expected to contribute to the expansion of modern urban infrastructure and lifestyle offerings in Sector 79, while adding further momentum to Faridabad’s rapidly developing real estate market.

For more information, please visit www.omaxe.com

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