Omdia Assessment Highlights TCL SQD-Mini LED’s All-Round Picture Quality Leadership

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: TCL’s pioneering SQD-Mini LED technology has received further recognition from Omdia, a global technology research and advisory firm, whose latest technical assessment highlights its strong and well-rounded picture-quality performance.

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In Omdia’s comparative evaluation, SQD-Mini LED scored 10 out of 10 for brightness, color consistency, color gamut and 4K motion clarity, while also delivering strong results in local-dimming contrast and MEMC.

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Top scores across brightness, color consistency, color gamut and 4K motion clarity reinforce TCL’s position as the pioneer of SQD Mini LED , underlining the technology’s all-round strength across key premium picture-quality parameters.

All-Round Strength Behind SQD-MiniLED

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SQD-Mini LED brings together an ultra-high-colour-gamut panel, Super Quantum Dot materials and precise Mini LED backlight control as one integrated picture-quality system.

By continuously advancing the panel, materials, backlighting and picture-processing technologies together, TCL has pushed Mini LED performance to a higher level across color, brightness and motion.

Omdia’s assessment also highlights the stability of SQD-Mini LED’s color performance. Measurements referenced in the report show that TCL’s SQD-MiniLED model maintained stable color gamut as the color area on screen changed from 100% to just 1%, demonstrating consistent performance across different viewing conditions.

From SQD-MiniLED Pioneer to Full-Spectrum Mini LED Leadership

SQD-Mini LED is also a reflection of TCL’s broader technology capabilities.

Omdia notes that TCL is pursuing the highest level of color performance through SQD-Mini LED while maintaining a complete portfolio across QD-Mini LED and RGB-Mini LED technologies.

This Full-Spectrum Mini LED capability demonstrates the depth of TCL’s expertise across different Mini LED technology routes and provides the foundation for continuous iteration in display performance.

From pioneering SQD-Mini LED to building comprehensive capabilities across the Mini LED ecosystem, TCL continues to translate long-term technology investment into better picture quality.

With SQD-Mini LED, TCL is not simply advancing one aspect of the picture. It is advancing the entire viewing experience.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com

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