OMKAM Aviation to boost regional connectivity with 50 Russian IL-114-300 Aircraft

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): In a major development poised to reshape India's civil aviation landscape, Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd. has announced advanced discussions and structural planning for the introduction of 50 Russian IL-114-300 aircraft in India. Down the line, there is a plan for the 100% manufacture of this aircraft in India under a full Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Russia.

The manufacture of this aircraft also envisages exports to foreign countries as a “Make in India” aircraft. The landmark initiative was the focal point of discussion in the plenary session of the Innoprom India trade fair at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, serving as a premier platform for trade and industrial cooperation between Russia and India ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

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Highlighting the scope of the landmark engagement, Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Managing Director, Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd., stated, “We have signed an LOI for the purchase of 50 IL-114-300 aircraft with the UAC of Russia. Six aircraft will make up the first batch, with an assembly line to be built in India, followed by technology transfer. This will be the first major plant in India to manufacture aircraft for civil aviation.”

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Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal informed that the initial investment for the six aircraft and its support system will entail an investment of ₹1,500 crores. The investments will be scaled up to the large amounts required for the full manufacture of these aircraft in India.

He further informed that Sberbank of Russia has committed in principle to support the venture with the requisite funding.

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The 66-to-68-seater IL-114-300 twin-engine turboprop is engineered explicitly for shorter runways and regional airfields with limited ground infrastructure. Industry leaders stated that the aircraft is uniquely tailored to link underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities directly, opening up point-to-point routes that larger commercial jets cannot service.

Elaborating on the practical impact for everyday travellers, Aditya Aggarwal, Executive Director, Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd., noted, “These aircraft are well-suited for connecting the smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. For instance, if someone wants to travel from Meerut to Mumbai, they can go directly rather than flying into Delhi and then transferring to Mumbai—just like prospective routes connecting Noida, Agra, Pune, and beyond.”

Aditya Aggarwal highlighted that, “This project represents the creation of a sustainable aviation ecosystem in India through skills development and regional connectivity, strengthening connections between emerging cities and economic centres.”

Govind Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd., underscored the broader geopolitical and economic significance of the collaboration, pointing out that localizing aircraft manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure would serve to profoundly strengthen the strategic and industrial bond between India and Russia.

The announcement arrives as bilateral trade between India and Russia continues its historic upward trajectory, crossing critical economic milestones. By introducing a dedicated civil aircraft manufacturing plant and a comprehensive technology transfer framework, the Omkam Aviations initiative aims to establish a self-sustaining regional aviation ecosystem within India, paving the way for the next generation of domestic transit infrastructure.

Govind Gupta further stated, “This venture supports Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s vision for the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmannirbhar’ initiatives.” (ANI)

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