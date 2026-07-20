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Home / Business / Omni HR Launches Native MCP Integration, Connecting AI Assistants to Live HR Data

Omni HR Launches Native MCP Integration, Connecting AI Assistants to Live HR Data

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ANI
Updated At : 10:18 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Singapore, July 20: Omni HR today announced the launch of its native MCP integration, enabling the AI assistants HR teams already use, like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor, to read and act on live HR data. Every action the AI takes is scoped to what the authenticated user is already authorized to see in Omni, with no new access granted or HR data stored at the connector level. The integration gives leading AI assistants direct access to Omni HR data -- scoped entirely to each user's existing permissions, with nothing stored at the connector level.

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The launch marks the next step in Omni's expanding AI capabilities. In June 2026, Omni released Mino, its AI agent built to work inside the platform. The MCP integration extends that intelligence outward: the AI tools teams are already using can now reach into Omni's unified data layer and act on it in context, without switching systems or copying data between tools, or loosening the access controls governing who sees what.

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Omni's State of AI in HR report found that only 21% of HR leaders across Singapore and the Philippines trust AI outputs enough to act on them without manual review, a confidence gap the report traces directly to fragmented, inconsistent HR data. Because Omni consolidates all HR data into one centralized, real-time system, the integration has something reliable to work from, and users can trust what it returns.

Together, Mino and the MCP integration form two sides of the same commitment: making Omni's HR data work harder for every team. With the integration connected, teams can ask their AI assistant to pull who's on leave this week, run a headcount snapshot by department, or update an employee's profile data, and get the answer or take the action in plain language. The integration works across Omni's core HR modules today, spanning employee data, lifecycle management and time off, and gets more capable as the toolset expands.

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"Mino brought AI into Omni. The MCP integration brings Omni into the AI tools your teams are already using every day. What makes both of them different is that your access controls travel with the data. The AI doesn't get a bigger view of your business than the person operating it -- and we think that's the standard the whole industry should be held to."

-- Brian Ip, CEO, Omni HR

MCP is available now in early access for Omni HR customers. To see it, book a demo at omnihr.co/demo.

About Omni HR

Omni HR is the AI-native, all-in-one HR and payroll platform built for Asia. It runs hiring, people operations, performance, and payroll for multi-country teams across the region, with built-in compliance support for the regulatory complexity that comes with operating across borders in Asia. Learn more at omnihr.co.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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