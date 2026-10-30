OMRON Healthcare Begins Full-Scale Production at First Factory in India

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30: OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., a global leader in clinically proven medical devices for home health monitoring and treatment, today announced the commencement of full-scale blood pressure monitor production at the OMRON Group’s first factory in India, located near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Operated by OMRON HEALTHCARE MANUFACTURING INDIA Pvt. Ltd., the facility represents a significant step in the company’s expansion of local manufacturing in India. To mark the launch of full-scale production, the factory’s manufacturing operations were opened to domestic and international media and other stakeholders for the first time.

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Located at ORIGINS by Mahindra, the approximately 24,000-square-meter site has five production lines manufacturing blood pressure monitors for the Indian market. Drawing on production technologies and quality-control expertise developed at OMRON Healthcare’s Matsusaka factory in Japan and its sister facility in Vietnam, the factory manufactures the HEM-7090, HEM-7181, and HEM-7183T series to the same standards of measurement accuracy and quality as the company’s medical devices supplied to international markets. Designed to meet the needs and price expectations of Indian consumers, these range from straightforward models for first-time users to high-end devices with features including Trend Indicator, which alerts users to increases in blood pressure readings, and Bluetooth connectivity with the OMRON Connect health management app. The factory also supports the government’s Make in India initiative through local component sourcing, workforce development, and employment creation.

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This milestone comes as India faces substantial cardiovascular healthcare challenges. Approximately 300 million people nationwide are estimated to be living with hypertension, while the World Health Organization (WHO) identifies cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart failure among the country’s leading causes of death. As India’s economy continues to grow at approximately 7% annually, lifestyle changes mean that the prevalence of hypertension is expected to rise further, adding to such challenges and increasing the need for preventive healthcare. Yet fewer than 5% of households have a home blood pressure monitor in regular use, while access to healthcare services also remains limited in many regions. By strengthening the domestic supply of blood pressure monitors, OMRON Healthcare aims to support more widespread home monitoring, earlier identification of cardiovascular risks, and improved hypertension management.

OMRON Healthcare has operated in India since 2010, raising awareness of hypertension and the importance of home blood pressure monitoring, supporting academic research, and collaborating with healthcare professionals and local partners to improve cardiovascular care, including working with the Indian Society of Hypertension on the development of India’s first home blood pressure monitoring guidelines. The company aims to build on these efforts by promoting wider adoption of home monitoring and strengthening connections between patients and healthcare professionals to support earlier detection and prevent cardiovascular conditions from worsening. Moving forward, the company aims to increase the Chennai factory’s production capacity tenfold by 2028, in order to ensure a stable supply of blood pressure monitors for the Indian market, develop Chennai as a supply base for international markets, and introduce nebulizer production for the treatment of respiratory conditions such as asthma, strengthening the availability of home healthcare devices in India and beyond.

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“Under the OMRON Group’s long-term vision, Shaping the Future 2030, we are working to address three key social challenges: achieving carbon neutrality, realizing a digital society, and extending healthy life expectancy. OMRON Healthcare’s role is to contribute to the third of these, helping people monitor their health as a natural part of everyday life and access appropriate medical care when needed,” said Ayumu Okada, President and CEO, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

“As India’s economy develops, awareness of health management and preventive healthcare is growing, while timely detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease remain major challenges. Through products and services tailored to local needs, public awareness activities, support for academic research, and contributions to India’s first home blood pressure monitoring guidelines, we have worked to address these challenges.”

“The commencement of full-scale production in Chennai is an important step toward ensuring a stable supply of medical-grade blood pressure monitors in India. By strengthening local manufacturing and deepening collaboration with healthcare professionals and partners, we will continue to contribute to the Make in India initiative and support healthier lives for people across India.”

Blood Pressure Monitors Manufactured at the Chennai Factory

HEM-7183T Series:

Upper-arm blood pressure monitor featuring Trend Indicator, an easy-to-wrap Fit Cuff, and Bluetooth connectivity with the OMRON Connect app.

HEM-7181 Series: Upper-arm blood pressure monitor featuring Trend Indicator and a memory function for recording previous measurements.

HEM-7090 Series: Standard upper-arm blood pressure monitor designed for straightforward home measurement, including for first-time users.

Chennai Factory — Key Facts

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision, “Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society,” the company develops products for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy. Building on this, it has introduced a new digital health ecosystem that bridges patients and healthcare professionals, helping to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, the worsening of respiratory diseases, and limitations caused by chronic pain.

With over 400 million units sold globally*, OMRON has established a leading global presence in home blood pressure monitoring. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries. OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

* Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide. (as of September 2025)

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://healthcare.omron.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omron-healthcare-co-ltd-/

Media inquiries

This press release is disseminated by Kyodo PR on behalf of OMRON Healthcare.

For more information or for interview opportunities, please contact:

OMRON Healthcare Press Desk: omronhealthcare-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp

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