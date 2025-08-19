'On Independence Day, Film ‘Mahayogi – Ek Path Ekta Ka’ Raises Voice for Peace, Love and Oneness'

As we celebrate the spirit of freedom and independence, let us pause to also bow before the divine flame that resides quietly within each human heart. This inner light is our true guide—it is the breath of the Creator within us. While flags wave and celebrations fill the air, the highest form of celebration is to awaken this divine spark, let it illuminate our thoughts, soften our words, and inspire our actions.

Advertisement

Yet, as we look at the world around us, we cannot ignore the truth—it is going through a deeply turbulent phase. Pain, suffering, and conflict are tearing at the fabric of humanity. It is evident that human nature is far from peace; the divine essence within us lies buried under the dust of ego, greed, and fear. Instead of opening our hearts, we have built invisible walls of hatred and division—walls fed by differences in religion, culture, and ideology.

But what is true freedom? It is not merely the breaking of physical chains or political boundaries. It is the breaking of the inner chains—the liberation of the mind from prejudice, and the liberation of the heart from hatred. Without this inner independence, even the most glorious outer freedom is incomplete.

Advertisement

As the soul of Rajan, I have been guided—by something far greater than myself—to walk the path of Oneness. This is not just my calling; it is a necessity for our times. We stand at a crossroads in human history. One road continues the cycle of violence, hatred, and division. The other leads to a new dawn—a world shaped by love, peace, and harmony. The choice is ours, but the moment is now.

The concept of Mahayogi is not bound to one person—it is the eternal divine spark hidden in every human soul. It is the voice that whispers within us: Awaken. Remember who you truly are. It is the realization that we are not separate rivers flowing alone—we are all drops of the same ocean.

Advertisement

My film, "Mahayogi – Ek Path Ekta Ka", was born as a sacred offering to this truth. It carries a message that can heal wounds and dissolve borders—not only the borders between nations, but the invisible ones within hearts. Yet, despite its purity of purpose, it faced heavy trials. The censor board demanded 21 cuts, removing precious moments that carried the essence of its message. Even after surrendering to these demands, the film has not been released properly, and for the last three months we have been waiting for the Hindi version of Mahayogi – Ek Path Ekta Ka.

I cannot understand why the censor board continues to create hurdles in issuing a certificate for a film that is full of truth, peace, love, and oneness.

Through my various projects, including the film "Mahayogi – Ek Path Ekta Ka", the web series "Tum Hee Shiv Ho", and the book "Mahayogi – Your Conscience", I aim to inspire a global movement towards peace, love, and oneness. These works are not mere creative endeavors, but divine tools for transformation. After years of hard work and dedication, I’m proud to see these projects take shape. My vision is to spread the message of oneness, love, and peace everywhere. I have put my heart and soul into raising the consciousness of humanity, and I believe that Mahayogi is a divine call within everyone—a call to awaken to our true nature and to recognize that we are all connected.

My heart now implores for support—from politicians, celebrities, spiritual leaders, and every awakened soul in India who believes that peace, love, and oneness are the true foundation of this sacred land. Let us raise the consciousness of each soul and heal the world together.

Mahayogi is a divine call. I, the soul of Rajan, have picked it up—not for myself, but for all of you. I request each one of you to watch this soulful act when it comes to you, and to experience an inner awakening within yourself.

To make this vision a living reality, I need the united support of every politician, celebrity, spiritual leader, and every powerful soul of India. This is not just a film—it is a movement for the soul of our nation. Together, we can carry this message into every home, every heart, and every mind, so that the eternal values of peace, love, and oneness become the very breath of India once again.

It is time to transcend all political, religious, and personal issues that cloud the mind. It is time to step beyond every wall that separates us. Let us come together as one, for there is one within everyone—and everyone within the One.

Please watch the movie and webseries on

www.Onedollar.media

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4T_PkJWpGE

Blessings

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)