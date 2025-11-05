On Its 50th Anniversary, Sintex sets a 'Guinness World Record' to champion responsible water use across India

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: On its 50th anniversary, Sintex, India's most trusted name in water management solutions, has achieved a historic milestone -- earning a Guinness World Record for mobilizing over 31,000 people in 24 hours to pledge responsible water usage.

Advertisement

The nationwide initiative aimed to raise awareness about one of India's most critical challenges -- ensuring access to clean, safe water and preventing waterborne diseases. Communities, partners, and employees from across the country came together on a digital platform to take the pledge, reinforcing a collective commitment to safeguard water and health.

Advertisement

Yashovardhan Agarwal, Director Sintex & MD Welspun BAPL Ltd- "This is an iconic moment for Sintex, with 50 years of legacy and leadership in water storage tanks. Water contamination and improper storage continue to pose serious public health risks in India, contributing significantly to the spread of waterborne diseases. Through this initiative, we are inspiring individuals to make a simple yet powerful commitment - to store both drinking and non-drinking water hygienically by regularly cleaning water storage units thereby preventing contamination and safeguarding the health of their families. Every pledge collected and every individual reached is a step towards a more responsible and clean water-conscious India. This record-setting achievement marks just the beginning of a larger movement!"

India bears a significant health burden from unsafe water. Diarrhoea remains the third most common cause of childhood mortality, accounting for nearly 13% of deaths among children under five. Sintex's initiative shines a light on how corporate purpose, innovation, and people power can come together to make a real difference.

Advertisement

The pledge, hosted on a dedicated microsite, invited participants to log in and affirm:

"I pledge to store non-drinking & drinking water in hygienic condition by regularly cleaning the water storage unit in order to prevent any water contamination and ensuring the safety of my family."

For over five decades, Sintex has been synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality in India's water management industry. Moving beyond storage, the company today offers end-to-end water management solutions covering transmission (pipes), storage (tanks), and treatment (sanitation).

All Sintex products are made from 100% food-grade virgin plastic that ensure cleaner, safer water and protect families from toxins found in recycled plastics such as BPA, phthalates, and formaldehyde.

About Sintex

Sintex is a part of Welspun World and is India's leading and most trusted manufacturer of quality water storage solutions. With a legacy of almost 50 years, Sintex has pioneered innovations that set benchmarks in quality, reliability, and sustainability across its diverse product portfolio - domestic and commercial water storage tanks, UPVC doors, decorative panels and electrical products.

Sintex brings its hallmark of trust, quality, and innovation to water distribution with India's first anti-microbial CPVC pipes. Sintex has launched a full range of pipes - CPVC, uPVC, SWR (Soil, Waste and Rainwater), Reclaim, Agri, Underground Drainage & Surface Drainage pipes and fittings. These pipes are designed to efficiently manage hot and cold water, greywater, and blackwater fulfilling all plumbing needs.

Trusted by millions of customers, Sintex currently operates seven state-of-the-art manufacturing plants across India and has built a strong network of channel partners to ensure accessibility and service excellence.

Sintex products are designed with the 'Sintex Advantage NXT' that uses process & polymer innovation to deliver category first benefits to consumers, like protection from virus, bacteria, fungus and algae. With its 'Saaf, Safe, Sahi' philosophy, Sintex ensures that every product is hygienic (Saaf), durable and reliable (Safe), and the perfect choice for homes across India (Sahi).

For more information, visit https://www.sintexonline.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)