On National Doctors' Day, Health Department Honours M3M Foundation for Advancing Primary Healthcare Through 'Kartavya' Initiative

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Recognising its continued contribution towards strengthening public healthcare and improving access to quality health services, the Health Department, Gurugram, honoured M3M Foundation with an Appreciation Letter on the occasion of National Doctors' Day at a special programme organised at the Sub Health Centre, Kadarpur.

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The recognition was presented during a programme organised by the Health Department in the presence of Shri Tejpal Tanwar, MLA, Gurugram, as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by Shri Lokveer Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram, Shri Narayan Bhadana, Councillor, Gurugram, doctors, healthcare professionals, frontline health workers, community members and representatives of M3M Foundation.

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The Health Department acknowledged the Foundation's continued support in strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and complementing government efforts to improve healthcare delivery at the grassroots. As part of its recent interventions, M3M Foundation renovated the Sub Health Centre, helping create a better-equipped and patient-friendly healthcare facility. The Foundation also distributed nutritional dry ration kits to 90 tuberculosis (TB) patients, supporting their treatment journey and contributing to the collective effort towards a TB-free India.

Further strengthening healthcare services, the Foundation provided essential infrastructure and medical equipment to the health centre, including a freezer, washing machine, almirah, water cooler, haemoglobin analyser, blood pressure monitoring machine, glucometer, height-weight machine and other diagnostic equipment, enabling healthcare professionals to deliver improved patient care.

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These interventions have been undertaken through M3M Foundation's flagship Kartavya Programme, which focuses on preventive healthcare, community well-being and occupational health. As part of the initiative, the Foundation has reached over 2 lakh individuals through healthcare interventions and, during 2025-26 alone, organised 102 health camps, benefiting more than 14,280 people through medical consultations, health screening, medicines and preventive healthcare awareness.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Tejpal Tanwar, MLA, Gurugram, said, "Strong healthcare systems are built through collective responsibility. M3M Foundation's contribution towards strengthening health infrastructure and supporting community healthcare reflects the positive impact of partnerships between the government and responsible institutions. On National Doctors' Day, I extend my sincere appreciation to every doctor and healthcare professional for their dedicated service."

Shri Lokveer Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, appreciated the Foundation's continued collaboration with the Health Department, said, "Quality healthcare becomes more effective when institutions work together. M3M Foundation has consistently supported the Health Department through infrastructure development, preventive healthcare and community outreach. Such collaborations help us strengthen healthcare services and reach more people."

The Appreciation Letter was received by Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation, on behalf of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Payal Kanodia said, "This recognition is a reminder that meaningful healthcare begins with strong partnerships and reaches its true purpose when quality services become accessible to every community. Through Kartavya, we remain committed to strengthening primary healthcare, promoting preventive care and supporting the public health system. As we move towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, healthier communities will be the foundation of a stronger and more resilient nation."

On National Doctors' Day, M3M Foundation also paid tribute to doctors, nurses, frontline health workers and medical professionals whose unwavering commitment continues to strengthen India's healthcare system and improve countless lives.

The recognition further reinforces M3M Foundation's commitment to working alongside the Health Department to strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure, expand community health initiatives and improve access to affordable, quality healthcare, contributing to the shared vision of a healthier and Viksit Bharat.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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