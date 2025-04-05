VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 5: The spiritual resonance of Sanatan culture, the celebration of the divine manifestation of Shri Ram, and the unparalleled flow of devotion--these feelings are dedicated in musical form by "Ram Navami Aayi" by "Tiwari Productions" record label, which is infusing devotion in the hearts of devotees on this Ram Navami on **Sanatan World YouTube channel. This is not just a song but a special description song by "Tiwari Productions" record label, which presents the spiritual interpretation of the birth of Shri Ram, his dignity, and the influence of the constellations in a wonderful musical style.

Produced under the banner of Tiwari Productions and directed by S.K. Tiwari, this divine masterpiece has started resonating in the hearts of devotees with its release. In this song, S.K. Tiwari and *Shweta Singh* have brought alive the depth of devotion with their unmatched and soulful acting. The credit for embellishing the song with voice and music goes to Rupesh Mishra, who not only composed it, but also composed its melodious tune. At the same time, the soulful voices of *Khushboo Jain and *Rupesh Mishra have taken it to spiritual heights, and the emotional words of *R. P. Choudhary have made this composition complete.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month on the occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Chaitra Shukla Navami Tithi will begin on the evening of April 5. It will end on the evening of April 6 at 7 pm. The official teaser of Sanatan World presented by "Tiwari Productions" record label was widely viewed as soon as it was released on the YouTube channel. One can listen to one of the best devotional songs and bhajans on Sanatan World by "Tiwari Productions" record label.

https://youtu.be/7iJAgFTvC5I

"Ram Navami Aayi" - When Mahakali, Navdurga came to visit Shri Ram!

In this unique devotional song from "Sanatan World" by "Tiwari Productions" record label, Mahakali Adibhavani herself comes to visit Shri Ram along with her Nav Shakti sisters, and the welcome given by the devotees reflects the culmination of spiritual joy and devotion. The complete astrological interpretation of the birth of Lord Rama and the role of constellations have been emotionally depicted in this song on "Sanatan World" by "Tiwari Productions" record label. This song not only immerses the devotees in a devotional mood but also becomes a medium to take them to the depths of Sanatan knowledge by Sanatan World.

Producer, Director and Actor S. K. Tiwari, through his tireless sadhana, hard work and strong determination, has defined the basic elements of every subject coming from the ocean of knowledge of Sanatan Dharma along with 4 Vedas, 4 Upvedas, 108 Upanishads, 18 Puranas, Samhitas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Geeta, 27 Nakshatras, 64 Yoginis, 11 Apsaras, 8 Kinnari, 32 Yakshinis and other scriptures* in music, creating a heritage of knowledge with depth and releasing it through "Sanatan World" by "Tiwari Productions"* record label. *It is not an initiative but a resolution to connect with modern music and digital age, so that the profound teachings of Sanatan Dharma reach today's generation in a simple, easy and effective form. "Ram Navami Aayi" is a part of this series, which is not only a medium of devotion, but also a musical research revealing the mysteries and divinity of Sanatan Dharma.

The resolve to transform the teachings of Sanatan Gyan into a musical legacy on "Sanatan World" by "Tiwari Productions" record label - a unique initiative by S.K. Tiwari!

Sanatan World by Sanatan World has taken the initiative to spread the divine knowledge of Sanatan Gyan to the masses through a musical medium, S.K. Tiwari is not only a director but also a spiritual messenger.

Sanatan World - A holy confluence of devotion, knowledge and music

Sanatan World Youtube channel is not just a digital platform but a divine campaign, which is *attempting to revive the esoteric mysteries and scriptures of Sanatan Gyan Sanatan Dharma through music by Sanatan World**.

If you want to know the basic elements, mysteries and spiritual messages of Sanatan Dharma through smooth and melodious music, then join *Sanatan World YouTube channel of "Tiwari Productions" and be a part of this divine journey**.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, S.K. Tiwari's divine devotional song "Ram Navami Aayi" - A priceless spiritual masterpiece on Sanatan World!

