Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Manipal University Jaipur celebrates Founder’s Day on the 128th birth anniversary of Dr. T. M. A. Pai, with deep respect and gratitude to remember a life that transformed countless others.

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A visionary who believed that education is not a privilege, but a powerful force for change. He built more than institutions; he built hope, opportunity, and a future for generations. His unwavering commitment to accessible, quality education continues to echo in every classroom, every aspiration, and every success story shaped under his legacy.

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Speaking on the occasion Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur said that “Reflecting on Dr. TMA Pai’s extraordinary journey, we realize that his vision was never limited to his era, it was envisioned for the future we continue to build today. His principles of excellence, inclusivity, and service remain a constant source of inspiration, urging us to strive higher, do better, and contribute meaningfully. At Manipal University Jaipur, we go beyond remembrance, we actively carry his vision forward through every step we take, every aspiration we nurture, and every life we aim to transform.” On this occasion Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has announced the introduction of a range of new undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the upcoming academic session 2026–27. These programs have been thoughtfully designed in response to the evolving demands of various industry sectors and aim to equip students with future-ready skills and knowledge.

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In line with emerging global and national trends, MUJ continues to strengthen its academic portfolio by offering innovative and interdisciplinary programs. Prospective students applying in the current admission cycle will have the opportunity to enrol in these newly introduced courses.

Newly Introduced Programs: • B. Tech in Fashion Technology • MBA in Real Estate Management • M. Tech in Computational Biology • MSc in Mathematics and Computing • B.Sc. (Honours with Research) in Physics / Chemistry / Mathematics – Dual Degree Program (in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, Australia) These programs are designed to provide a strong blend of theoretical knowledge, practical exposure, and research-oriented learning. The dual degree program offers international exposure and opportunities for students to gain global academic experience.

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The programs have been developed in consultation with industry experts and academicians to ensure alignment with current and future workforce requirements. The Key highlights of the programs include Industry-aligned and contemporary curriculum, Research-driven and experiential learning approach, Internship and strong placement opportunities, Guidance from experienced faculty and global collaborations.

The launch of an exclusive Dual Degree Program in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, Australia offers a B.Sc. (Honours with Research) in Physics, Chemistry, or Mathematics from Manipal University Jaipur and Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours) from the University of Melbourne, Australia and is designed to provide students with valuable international exposure, global academic experience, and enhanced research opportunities.

Admissions for the upcoming academic session are now open. Interested candidates may visit the official website or contact the admissions office for further details.

About Manipal University Jaipur Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is a NAAC A+ accredited leading institution of higher education known for its commitment to quality teaching, research, and innovation. With a strong focus on holistic development and global exposure, MUJ continues to be a preferred choice for students across the country and beyond.

For more details, please visit the official website of Manipal University Jaipur: jaipur.manipal.edu (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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