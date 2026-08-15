On the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, Verlas, New York, offers 30% off on modern designer lab-grown diamond jewellery sitewide

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New Delhi [India], August 15: New York-based digital-first fine jewellery brand Verlas has announced its Limited Time Sale for its Indian customers, from August 1st, offering 30% off diamond value and making charges across its modern luxury diamond jewellery collection crafted in BIS hallmarked 9K and 14K gold, with free shipping pan-India. Customers will also receive a complimentary Luxe Keepsake Box on orders above ₹50,000.

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To mark the spirit of Independence Day and the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, Verlas is extending its limited-time offer, giving the best time to discover and shop its fine jewellery collection. The 30% offer will remain valid until August 30th, 2026, allowing customers to celebrate the season with designs made to be worn, gifted, and cherished every day.

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What defines Verlas isn't a single aesthetic, but a design philosophy rooted in exceptional craftsmanship and effortless wearability. Every diamond is hand-selected by Verlas's artisans, with each setting meticulously chosen to enhance its beauty and complement the design. The result is a portfolio of fine jewellery that feels as versatile as it is timeless: hoops that transition seamlessly from morning meetings to evening celebrations, pendants that pair as naturally with tailoring as they do with occasionwear, and bangles designed to be layered, mixed, and styled anew with every look. Rather than being reserved for milestones alone, Verlas creates designs that become an integral part of how modern women dress, every single day.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of little moments and the everlasting bond of brothers & sisters, making it one of the most meaningful festivals of the year. That's why the best gifts aren't always the biggest - they're the ones that feel personal, are worn often, and become part of the memories that follow. Whatever your budget or their style, sometimes it's nicer to give something precious that lasts, instead of the usual chocolates, mugs, or flowers. If you're still not sure what to pick, Verlas has put together some of their favourite fine jewellery styles to help you find something your sister or brother will genuinely love.

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If you're looking for a Rakhi gift for your brother or searching for personalized jewellery for your sister, diamond jewellery is one of those rare gifts that never goes out of style. It's personal, lasting, and becomes part of life's everyday moments.

The sale spans rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and bangles, with designs ranging from celestial and floral motifs to geometric pyramid and swirl detailing across the collection.

Designer-recommended styles you shouldn't miss this sale :

- Round-Cut Eternity Band: an eternity band featuring 15 round-cut diamonds (EF colour, VS-VVS clarity, 4.95 ct total weight) in prong setting, positioned as a choice for a wedding band.

- Statement Sundrop Hoops: hoop earrings with a celestial-inspired design, set with 42 diamonds (EF/VS-VVS, 0.50 ct total weight) in prong setting.

- Pyramid Trio Pendant Necklace: three pyramid motifs aligned horizontally and connected into a single style, lined with 72 diamonds (EF/VS-VVS, 0.50 ct total weight) in micropave and prong settings, designed to move from business attire to evening wear.

- La Fleur Blooming Bracelet: a floral design bracelet with 108 diamonds (EF/VS-VVS, 0.75 ct total weight) in pave and bezel settings, a statement design made for every occasion.

- Statement Swirl Diamond Bangle: a swirl-design bangle with 249 diamonds (EF/VS-VVS, 2 ct total weight) in micropave setting, designed for stacking with other bracelets and bangles.

- Zenyth Pyramid Luxe Cuff Bracelet: This stunning piece is adorned with embossed pyramid motifs, complemented by round lab-grown diamonds (EF/VS-VVS, 1 ct total weight), adding a touch of sparkle that contrasts perfectly with the gold cuff. Its open-ended design ensures a comfortable fit and is currently the favorite of Men & Women.

The 30% discount is applied automatically at checkout, with no promotional code required, and is valid only on diamond jewellery. Orders above ₹50,000 also receive a complimentary Luxe Keepsake Box.

All five designs are available in yellow, white, and rose gold in 14K and 9K. The sale continues Verlas's push into India's lab-grown diamond segment, where demand has been growing for jewellery suited to daily wear rather than occasion-only use.

The sale is live on Verlas India website, with pan-India shipping, from August 1st to August 30th, 2026.

About Verlas

Verlas was born in New York with a simple belief: fine jewellery should feel personal, meaningful, and right for today's world. At its heart are IGI-certified and SCS Global-certified lab-grown diamonds, created with care, clarity, and purpose, set in solid 14K/9K gold. Each Verlas design is crafted not as a distant treasure, but as something to live with daily, to mark small moments, big milestones, and everything in between.

The brand's design language mirrors the city it comes from: intuitive, modern, and deeply considered. As Verlas steps into its next phase of growth, it has soft-launched in India, quietly preparing to make its presence felt in new markets. The brand proudly bears the Butterfly Mark by Positive Luxury, the global gold standard for sustainable excellence.

Available online at https://verlas.in/ for pan-India shipping.

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