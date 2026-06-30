On-us Brings Real-Time Smart E-Vouchers to Google Wallet, Giving Marketers a Live Read on Customer Behavior

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Hong Kong, June 30: On-us, a leading global incentive intelligence platform, launched its patented Smart E-Voucher solution on Google Wallet, expanding reward distribution into one of the world's most widely adopted digital wallet ecosystems while generating richer behavioral insights for BFSI marketers to better understand engagement, intent, and reward effectiveness. The launch set a new standard for mobile engagement in the region.

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The integration arrives at a defining moment for the region. Digital wallets now account for the majority of global e-commerce spending, and their in-store share is climbing every year with a forecast of it taking over half of the in-person transactions in 2030.[1] This shift is most advanced across Asia Pacific, the world's most wallet-led region, where digital wallets already account for 77% of online spending and 63% of in-store spending, the highest share anywhere in the world.[2] By embedding incentive intelligence into the environment where consumers already pay and decide, On-us enables brands to meet their customers in the moment of highest intent, with Smart E-Voucher that save in one tap and works straight away.

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Unlike conventional digital vouchers that lose visibility after delivery, On-us patented Smart E-Vouchers stay synchronized with Google Wallet, with redemption, expiry, and offer update in real-time. Consumers receive timely prompts when rewards are nearing expiry or when they are close to participating merchants. By turning one-time notifications into persistent engagement touchpoints, On-us helps brands drive higher redemption rates and maximize reward utilization throughout the customer journey.

Drawing on deep expertise across the BFSI sector, built through partnerships with more than 200 banking, insurance, and financial services marketers worldwide, On-us transforms the new engagement into measurable business intelligence. For marketers, banks, and issuers, the Google Wallet channel adds a continuously synchronized layer of behavioral signals to those On-us Intelligence already captures, contributing to a richer and more connected view of customer engagement across the entire journey. These signals power advanced profiling, segmentation, and predictive incentive planning, helping marketers build a more complete attribution picture than traditional voucher, points, and cashback programs can offer. For consumers, it ensures rewards are easier to keep, simpler to redeem, and genuinely useful at the point of decision.

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Dennis Shi, Founder and CEO of On-us, remarked, "The brands that win the next decade will be the ones that turn every customer interaction into intelligence. By bringing Google Wallet into our On-us Intelligence, we are transforming brand's reward with increased channel exposure and a sharpening view of their customer, with engagement that compounds in customer lifetime value over time."

With APAC already leading the world in wallet-based commerce, the brands that act now will define how rewards work in the environment. On-us is building exactly the infrastructure, one synchronized Smart E-Voucher at a time.

About On-us

On-us is a global Incentive Intelligence platform built on patented Smart E-Voucher infrastructure, converging FinTech and AI to empower enterprise's revenue and customer loyalty growth. Through omni-channel APIs and data-driven campaigns, we empower businesses to strengthen customer engagement while maximizing ROI. Trusted by financial services providers, people management teams, blue-chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs, our platform delivers sustainable sales growth and seamless integration, driving success across industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.on-us.com/ourstory or follow our Linkedin for latest updates.

[1] Worldpay, Global Payments Report 2026 (Global Payments, published April 2026). Digital wallets accounted for the majority of global e-commerce transaction value in 2025.

[2] Worldpay, Global Payments Report 2026 (Global Payments, published April 2026). Figures refer to digital wallets accounting for 77% of online spend and 63% of in-store spend across Asia Pacific in 2025, the highest regional share worldwide.

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