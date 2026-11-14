On World Diabetes Day, Kapiva Launches a Nationwide Initiative to make Blood Sugar Management Accessible by Giving Away Dia Free Juice for FREE

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 14: On World Diabetes Day, Kapiva, one of India's most trusted science-backed Ayurveda brands is taking the conversation from awareness to access by making its flagship Dia Free Juice available for a free for consumers exploring Ayurveda as a complementary part of their blood sugar management routine.

As part of the one-day initiative on November 14, consumers can avail a 500ml bottle of Kapiva Dia Free Juice for free (with ₹99 applicable for shipping charges). The offer will be available exclusively on the Kapiva website on mobile, giving consumers an opportunity to try Dia Free Juice firsthand and make an informed choice about incorporating it into their wellness routine.

As per a report by ICMR, India is home to more than 100 million people living with diabetes, making blood sugar management one of the country's most significant everyday health challenges. For people living with the condition, management extends far beyond a single day of awareness and requires consistent attention to nutrition, physical activity, monitoring, prescribed medication and other informed health choices.

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Kapiva believes that awareness must therefore be accompanied by access to credible information and researched options. Through this initiative, the brand aims to help consumers take the first step towards exploring Ayurveda as a complementary part of their blood sugar management routine, by giving them an opportunity to experience Dia Free Juice, understand the research behind it and make a more informed choice about whether it can become part of their longer-term wellness journey.

Ameve Sharma, Founder & CEO, Kapiva, said, "World Diabetes Day creates an important moment for all of us to pause and think about how we approach everyday wellness. For us, awareness is only the first step; access and informed choice matter just as much. People looking for support with blood sugar today are faced with many Ayurvedic products, but often very little clarity on what has actually been studied. With Dia Free, we have invested in understanding the formulation through both traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and modern research. This World Diabetes Day, we want to make it easier for more people to experience our flagship Dia Free Juice for themselves, while being clear that blood sugar management requires a broader approach involving diet, movement, monitoring and prescribed medical care where needed."

About Dia Free Juice

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Kapiva Dia Free Juice is an 11-herb Ayurvedic formulation for blood sugar management, containing Karela, Jamun, Amla, Gudmar, Giloy and more.

A clinical study published in the Journal of Diabetes, Metabolism and its Complications inferred that Kapiva Dia Free Juice's finished formulation has been studied as an adjunct to conventional medication in people with Type 2 diabetes. In the published 90-day exploratory study involving 30 adults who continued their prescribed antidiabetic medication, researchers reported significant reductions from baseline in fasting blood glucose, post-prandial blood glucose and HbA1c. Fasting blood glucose reduced by 30.05%, post-prandial blood glucose by 33.11%, while HbA1c reduced by 11.11% over the study period. No adverse events were attributed to the investigational product, and assessed biochemical and haematological parameters remained within normal ranges.

A separate 2026 study published in Elsevier's Next Research evaluated the standardized 11-herb formulation and identified its interaction with multiple biological pathways associated with Type 2 diabetes, providing additional mechanistic support for its potential role as an adjunctive formulation.

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Dia Free Juice is intended to complement broader blood sugar management and healthy lifestyle practices. It does not replace prescribed medication or doctor-directed treatment, and consumers taking medication should continue to follow the advice of their healthcare professional.

Through the one-day initiative, Kapiva aims to move World Diabetes Day beyond awareness by improving access and helping consumers make more informed choices about Ayurvedic products for blood sugar management.

The offer will be available exclusively on Kapiva on November 14, 2026, while stocks last.

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