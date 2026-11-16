On World Diabetes Day, Pediteq Urges India to Act Early on Diabetic Foot Care and Prevent Avoidable Amputations

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16: On World Diabetes Day, Pediteq, an Indian healthcare footwear brand, is reiterating the importance of making foot care an integral part of diabetes management. In line with the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) 2026–27 theme, “Early action on diabetes,” the brand is encouraging people living with diabetes, as well as those at risk, to prioritise regular foot checks, early screening and timely medical advice to prevent complications that could otherwise lead to avoidable amputations.

With a focus on preventive diabetic foot care, Pediteq combines footwear engineering, biomechanics and insights from medical professionals to develop specialised footwear solutions that support foot health, mobility and quality of life. Through its range of preventive diabetic footwear, therapeutic and offloading solutions, the brand aims to make appropriate footwear an important part of proactive foot care and diabetes management.

India has the second-highest number of adults with diabetes in the world, estimated at about 89.8 million in 2024, according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas. Around 43% of them are believed to be undiagnosed. Globally, nearly 4 in 10 people with diabetes are unaware of their condition. Delayed diagnosis can mean that complications are already present by the time treatment begins, with the feet being among the areas particularly vulnerable to damage.

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Over time, high blood sugar can damage nerves and reduce blood flow to the feet. This can affect a person's ability to feel pain, heat or pressure, allowing a small cut, blister or pressure point to go unnoticed and develop into a non-healing ulcer. A meta-analysis of Indian studies published in 2024 estimated that about 6.2% of people with diabetes in India have a diabetic foot ulcer. If left untreated, such ulcers can lead to infections and, in severe cases, amputation. However, many of these complications can be prevented through regular foot examinations, appropriate footwear and timely medical care.

A May 2018 policy brief by the International Decision Support Initiative (iDSI), which supported India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in developing national diabetic foot care guidance, estimates that approximately 100,000 diabetes-related amputations are carried out in India every year, with up to 80% potentially preventable through regular foot examinations. Globally, around 85% of diabetes-related amputations begin with a foot ulcer. The brief also notes that diabetic foot disease affects nearly 4 million people with diabetes in India, while diabetic foot ulcers contribute to 80% of all non-traumatic amputations. The brief recommends regular foot examinations for everyone with diabetes, multidisciplinary foot care centres in hospitals and the implementation of evidence-based national guidance at the state level.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Anirudh Choudhary, Founder, Pediteq, said, “Foot health is often overlooked in conversations about diabetes, even though it can decide whether a person stays mobile and independent. The message this World Diabetes Day is to act early. Check your feet every day, do not ignore numbness or a small wound, and see a doctor promptly. At Pediteq, we want to bring medical knowledge and footwear engineering closer together, so that protecting the feet becomes a routine part of diabetes care.”

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