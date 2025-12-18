Onarika Entertainment Announces High-Octane Patriotic Action Suspense Film: "JE BAAT"

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Onarika Entertainment, a well-known name in the event management industry for successful ventures like Onarika Mr Rajasthan, Onarika Miss Jaipur, Onarika Miss Rajasthan, and Onarika Mr Junior, is thrilled to announce its debut venture into film production with the action-suspense thriller, "JE BAAT".

Advertisement

The film promises a powerful narrative rooted in patriotism, dedication, and the system's complexities. It is slated for a 2026 release.

Advertisement

A Visionary Team of Je Baat

The film is helmed by filmmaker Rahul Kanawat, who brings 35 years of experience to the project, having started his career 19 years ago with the film 'Sajan'. Kanawat has honed his craft by working and training with legendary directors, including Subhash Ghai, Lawrence D'Souza, Rajkumar Santoshi, and many aces of the film industry. He has consistently demonstrated immense talent and passion for film direction, fueling his lifelong ambition to become a successful director.

Advertisement

Mr Kanawat expressed his passion, stating, "' JE BAAT' is an action suspense thriller with a strong patriotic core. It will connect deeply with the mass audience. The film is planned to be shot in Rajasthan's beautiful landscapes. The songs will genuinely give you goosebumps. The theme of patriotism is high, and audiences will love it. When the audience leaves the screen, they'll leave the theatre with an elevated sense of Patriotism wrapped with a layer of strong, unforgettable music."

The compelling screenplay is penned by acclaimed writer Amit Shrivastav, who previously produced films under his own banner Real Square Film, including Pappu Paas Ho Gaya (starring Jackie Shroff) and Kyun Hua Achanak.

Shrivastav shared his inspiration, "The story of 'Je Baat' is a completely fictional, yet deeply resonant, tale of the struggle of the police and army."

Onarika Entertainment: From Events to Entertainment

The film is produced by the duo Mahipal Singh Chauhan and Pradhumn Bajaj. They have been business partners for 15 long years and have co-founded Onarika Entertainment to satisfy their well-aligned creative side and support good causes like 'Je Baat'.

Mahipal Singh Chauhan, a huge name in the mining industry, a well-known businessman from Rajasthan who has turned producer, shared the film's core conflict and says, "The film addresses the issue of the misuse of power. We are mutually planning to give our best first to ourselves and then to our audiences. "

For Pradhumn Bajaj, this marks his first venture as a film producer. He revealed his dedication to the project:

"It took me almost one year to solidly plan and execute this project, and then in the next moment I said 'YES' to the Director, Mr. Rahul Kanawat. We are committed to bringing the highest level of excellence from our ventures."

Heart of the film, the music, has been composed by veteran music director Mr Rajendra Shiv. When asked about his experience creating music for 'Je Baat', he smiled and said, "I guarantee that the songs of this film will always be on loop in your favourite playlist, and what you witnessed today is just the first go, and the other three are yet to come."

As the evening soared, a special guest, the celebrated Director/Producer Mr Rajkumar Santoshi, honoured the event with his presence to support one of his favourite actors turned Director of this film, Rahul Kanawat, and gave him heartfelt wishes for this project and for a better future while appreciating the glimpse of a song. Mr Santoshi extended his wishes to the entire team of Je Baat. The beautiful words to these songs are penned by famous Lyricist Asad Ajmeri and Taufiq Palvi and sung by one of the prestigious singers of Bollywood, Mr Mohammed Irfan, in his melodious voice, which you will surely have in your playlists by the coming year.

'JE BAAT' is expected to be a milestone for Onarika Entertainment, for Rahul Kanawat and definitely a thrilling cinematic experience for the audience. "We are coming to the cinema nearby in 2026".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)