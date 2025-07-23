DT
Oncofit Solutions Launches Ascorfit – HD: High-Dose Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) Injection – 25g in 50ml for Use in Oncology, Wellness, and Anti-Aging Therapies

PTI
Updated At : 03:34 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
New Delhi, India – July 23, 2025 – Oncofit Solutions, a pioneering name in the field of integrative health and specialty pharmaceuticals, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation — *Ascotfit – HD*, a high-dose Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) injection designed for clinical use across multiple therapeutic domains including integrative oncology, anti-aging, wellness, and functional medicine.

Ascotfit – HD delivers 25 grams of pharmaceutical-grade Vitamin C in a single 50 ml vial, with each ml containing 500 mg of ascorbic acid. The product is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, ensuring international quality and safety standards suitable for regulated markets.

“This product was developed to meet the growing demand from doctors and clinics that rely on high-dose Vitamin C as part of their metabolic and immune protocols,” said a spokesperson from Oncofit Solutions. “Whether it’s cancer patients receiving supportive integrative care, individuals undergoing detox and immune support, or clients focused on longevity and anti-aging, this concentration and format aligns perfectly with real-world clinical needs.” Key areas where Ascotfit – HD is now being used include: - Integrative oncology protocols to reduce oxidative stress, enhance treatment response, and support immune function during chemotherapy and radiation - Anti-aging and regenerative medicine therapies for collagen synthesis, mitochondrial health, and cellular repair - Wellness and IV infusion centers for immune enhancement, post-viral fatigue, and chronic inflammation management - Functional medicine approaches focused on detoxification, adrenal support, and neurological recovery Vitamin C, in its ascorbic acid form, continues to play a pivotal role in cancer support by helping mitigate side effects of conventional therapies and contributing to improved quality of life in many advanced cases.

Ascotfit – HD is preservative-free, non-GMO, and tested rigorously for sterility, pyrogens, and heavy metals. With a focus on safety and global applicability, Oncofit Solutions is also making this product available for export under all applicable international compliance frameworks.

Clinics, healthcare professionals, and distributors interested in this product can contact Oncofit Solutions for samples, technical data sheets, and commercial supply terms.

About Oncofit Solutions Oncofit Solutions is an India-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company that bridges modern science with integrative and functional healthcare. The company’s portfolio includes advanced therapies in oncology, metabolic health, and preventive medicine, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and global access.

For further information, contact: Oncofit Solutions Pvt Ltd Email: info@oncofit.in Phone: +91 62393 04050 Website: https://oncofit.in/ Note: This product is intended for administration by qualified healthcare professionals. Regulatory compliance should be confirmed prior to import or use in clinical settings.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

