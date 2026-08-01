ONE 7 India Unveils New Brand Identity and Logo, Marking a New Chapter in Its Journey

VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: In the new activities and developments, the company presents itself and launches for the first time in its brand identity and corporate logo with success. The new name captures the change in the brand's identity, its vision and enhanced mission of creating a contemporary, innovative and trusted Indian technology accessory brand.

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Founded on 3 June 2022 by Madan Mali from Rajasthan, ONE 7 was established with a vision to create high-quality, reliable, and stylish mobile accessories that enhance everyday digital experiences. Over the past two years, the brand has steadily grown while remaining committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

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The newly introduced logo represents more than a visual redesign. It symbolizes the evolution of ONE 7 into a future-ready brand with a stronger identity and a clear direction for the years ahead. Featuring a clean, modern, and bold design, the new logo reflects the brand's core values of innovation, trust, reliability, and simplicity.

The refreshed visual identity has been thoughtfully developed to better represent ONE 7's ambition in today's fast-evolving technology landscape. It reinforces the company's commitment to designing products that combine modern aesthetics, dependable performance, and practical functionality while creating a consistent and recognizable brand experience.

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Guided by its brand tagline, "For Every Next Step," ONE 7 believes technology should support people through every stage of their daily lives. The new identity reflects this philosophy and strengthens the brand's purpose of delivering technology accessories that simplify everyday experiences through thoughtful design and reliable performance.

Today, ONE 7 offers a comprehensive portfolio of technology and mobile accessories across multiple product categories, including Smart Wearables (Smart Watches), Audio Solutions (TWS & OWS Earbuds, Wired Earphones, Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers), Charging Solutions (Power Banks, Fast Chargers, Data Cables, Car Chargers, USB Adapters, OTG Connectors), Mobile Accessories (Mobile Holders, AUX Cables, Bluetooth Receivers), and Content Creation Accessories (Microphones, Selfie Stands, Selfie Sticks, and Gimbals).

As part of its continued product portfolio expansion, ONE 7 is strengthening its presence in the rapidly growing content creation ecosystem by introducing innovative accessories designed for creators, professionals, vloggers, influencers, and everyday smartphone users. This expansion reflects the brand's commitment to keeping pace with evolving consumer lifestyles while delivering practical, stylish, and technology-driven products that empower modern digital experiences.

The refreshed identity reflects ONE 7's confidence as it enters the next phase of its journey. While the logo has evolved, the company's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous innovation remains unchanged.

The new brand identity will gradually be introduced across product packaging, marketing materials, official communications, digital platforms, and all customer touchpoints, creating a unified and modern visual experience for customers, channel partners, and business associates.

The unveiling of the new logo marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ONE 7. It represents the brand's vision for the future while honoring the trust it has built since its inception. As the company continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio, ONE 7 remains dedicated to delivering technology accessories that empower everyday life and inspire confidence with every next step.

ONE 7 - For Every Next Step.

About ONE 7 India

Founded on 3 June 2022, ONE 7 India is an Indian technology accessories brand founded by Madan Mali. The company offers a wide range of products across Smart Wearables, Wireless Audio, Charging Solutions, Mobile Accessories, and Content Creation Accessories, including Smart Watches, TWS & OWS Earbuds, Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Power Banks, Fast Chargers, Data Cables, Mobile Holders, USB Adapters, OTG Connectors, AUX Cables, Bluetooth Receivers, Microphones, Selfie Stands, Selfie Sticks, Gimbals, and other everyday technology essentials.

Built on the principles of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ONE 7 is committed to delivering reliable, stylish, and value-driven products that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Tagline: For Every Next Step.

Backlink: - https://one7india.com/

Backlink: - https://www.instagram.com/one7india/

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