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Hong Kong, August 18: All-asset trading platform BiFu has brought its assets and trading services under BiNet, a unified asset trading network linking crypto, forex, commodities, stock CFDs, real-world assets (RWA), and prediction markets to one account and funding system. Complete KYC once, and every market opens with the same account and the same pool of funds. More than a reorganisation of features, this is a shift in positioning: from an all-asset exchange to a "network that unifies assets."

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A Fragmented Asset World: The Industry Problem BiNet Targets

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Every asset class has its own market, and between markets, accounts, verification, and funding channels each run their own way. A multi-market trader typically keeps crypto on one exchange, forex and gold with another broker, and stocks in a third account; when a move happens, the money is often elsewhere, shifting it takes hours at best, days at worst, and by then the window has closed.

Broken down, the fragmentation shows on four levels:

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- Identity -- one person, verified repeatedly across markets;

- Capital -- one pool of funds, scattered across disconnected accounts;

- Risk -- cross-market exposure without one account and risk framework;

- Compliance -- each market's onboarding running in isolation.

At bottom, this is an infrastructure problem, not a product one, between the markets, a network is missing. BiNet positions itself as a unified entry layer across asset classes, rather than as another venue for additional assets.

BiNet: Connecting Fragmented Markets Into One Network

BiNet is BiFu's unified asset trading network, not a product users open, but the system connecting six markets into one account and clearing framework. BiFu is the platform users see; BiNet is the network behind it, each new market reuses the same capabilities.

Think of mobile roaming: travelers don't buy a new SIM in every country, interconnected networks keep one number reachable everywhere. BiNet gives capital the same property: no new account per market; once on the network, funds are "online" wherever the action happens. Crypto exchanges standardized on-chain assets into tokens; brokers standardized stocks and bonds into uniform products; BiNet standardizes the point of access itself, allowing a single account to reach multiple asset classes across markets.

Unified identity, funds, risk, and compliance: one KYC for six markets, fiat and crypto funding with internal transfers, one view of exposure, one onboarding relationship per market. The unified account is the first result users feel: every asset line, funds moving freely, no repeated onboarding.

BiFu: One Account Into Six Markets and Wealth Management

BiNet is the underlying network, and BiFu is the entry point users interact with. Six markets are currently connected: crypto (spot and derivatives on BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and other major coins), forex (CFDs on major pairs such as EUR, USD, and AUD), commodities (gold, silver, crude oil, and others), and stocks. RWA covers real world asset rights digitized into an online investment process, and prediction markets offer contracts on event outcomes across geopolitics, crypto, sports, weather, and the economy, priced on a real time probability consensus. According to the platform, some widely followed events have reached volumes in the tens of millions of dollars. More markets may be added over time, while the point of access stays the same.

Asset owners plug real assets into the network; users subscribe, hold, and transfer in one account, across three lines. RWA includes pre IPO and unlisted equity in AI foundation models, hard tech, and commercial aerospace. Strategy yield covers HK equity anchoring, FX asset management, crypto quant, supply chain finance, and fixed income. Notes are collateralized, insured private notes with defined terms, seniority, and repayment sources. All three share one issuance, custody, and clearing framework that is auditable from issuance through trading, with returns coming from the underlying assets rather than platform subsidies. Each product is labeled with risk level, term, remaining quota, and minimum investment.

The platform aggregates liquidity from 200+ exchanges and market makers, running a proprietary sub millisecond matching engine, 7x24 smart routing, and a full account, routing, matching, and clearing chain.

On security, assets are segregated from operating funds under third party custody with independent audits, multi layer cold storage with multi party authorization, real time AML and KYT monitoring, regular penetration tests and code audits, and an investor protection insurance fund.

From a Major Football Campaign to All Markets: A Completed Proof

In June and July, the large-scale football campaign "Football Without Borders" drew 13,999 participants who predicted 464,443 total goals; forex notional volume topped US$160 million, matching BiNet's thesis: wherever attention goes, trading follows, users who came for a match moved on to forex in the same account.

BiNet 's value compresses into that one line. For the network, connected markets; for users, one entry, when opportunity appears, the funds are already there. Crypto traders fear missing the move; FX veterans, a data night -- the same emotion: missing out. The unified account answers: Be here, for you.

A trader's assets today sit in several places, crypto in one account, forex in another, stocks and RWA in a third. When opportunity appears, the money often isn't in that market, or takes hours or days to get there. BiNet solves exactly that: capital flowing between markets instead of sitting in silos, according to BiFu's CEO.

The unified account is the most direct result this network delivers to users. And the network keeps growing: more markets will connect, while the user entry remains one and the same.

About BiFu

BiFu is a next-generation all-asset trading platform connecting trading, assets, and future markets. Through its unified account system, BiFu provides users with a single gateway to multi-asset trading, including Crypto derivatives, forex CFDs, tokenized stocks and RWA, prediction markets, Earn, and copy trading.

One Account, Trade the World.

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