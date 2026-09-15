One Day Fashion Show: Dr. Kavya V. S. Creates a Powerful Runway Moment as Show Opener and Showstopper

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: One Day Fashion Show turned into a memorable evening of fashion, glamour and individuality as Dr. Kavya V. S. made a striking double appearance on the runway, first taking on the prestigious role of Show Opener for designer Rachit Khanna and later returning as the Showstopper for designers Rabani & Rakha. Her presence at the fashion event added a distinctive dimension to an evening that brought together designers, models, fashion enthusiasts and personalities from different creative fields.

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For Dr. Kavya, however, the runway was more than a fashion appearance. It represented another significant milestone in a journey that has continued to move across different worlds—from medicine and literature to classical dance, beauty pageantry and now fashion. Her appearance at the One Day Fashion Show reflected the growing recognition of her versatility and her ability to confidently step into different creative spaces while continuing to remain rooted in her professional identity.

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Taking the opening position for Rachit Khanna, Dr. Kavya became one of the first personalities to set the tone for the designer’s presentation. As the Show Opener, she brought together the poise of a trained performer and the confidence developed through years of public appearances. Her walk introduced the collection to the audience and established a strong beginning to the designer’s segment.

Later in the evening, Dr. Kavya returned to the runway for a completely different moment. She was chosen as the Showstopper for Rabani & Rakha, giving her the opportunity to close the designers’ presentation with a powerful and graceful appearance. Taking on both the opening and showstopping responsibilities at the same event made her runway presence particularly significant.

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Being entrusted with two prominent runway roles is a reflection of the confidence placed in her by the designers and the fashion platform. While the Show Opener carries the responsibility of creating the first impression of a collection, the Showstopper is expected to leave the audience with a lasting final impression. Dr. Kavya successfully became part of both moments, making the evening an important addition to her growing fashion journey.

What makes her story particularly interesting is that fashion is only one part of her multifaceted personality. Dr. Kavya V. S. is a doctor by profession, but alongside medicine, she has consistently pursued creative interests. She is also a published author, with her book Amore adding literature to an already diverse list of accomplishments.

Her association with the performing arts began much earlier. A trained Indian classical dancer with 14 years of training, Dr. Kavya has spent years understanding the importance of discipline, expression, posture, movement and stage presence. These experiences have naturally contributed to the confidence and grace she brings to the runway today.

For a fashion model, the runway is not simply about walking from one end of the stage to another. It requires the ability to communicate through body language, maintain composure under the spotlight and connect with the audience without words. Dr. Kavya’s years of classical dance and stage experience have given her an understanding of performance that extends beyond conventional modelling.

Her transition into the world of fashion and pageantry gained further momentum with her participation in Tiska Miss & Mrs India 2026 – Season 5, where she emerged as the 1st Runner-Up in the Mrs Gold category. The achievement marked another important chapter in her journey and placed her among the finalists who competed on a national platform.

Dr. Kavya was among 73 finalists who reached the national stage following auditions that saw participation from more than 2,300 aspirants. The achievement became a significant recognition of her confidence, personality and ability to represent herself on a competitive platform.

Her pageant journey also brought her closer to the world of fashion, grooming, stage presentation and public appearances. The experience helped her explore a side of herself that had always existed alongside her professional career but was now receiving a larger platform.

The latest appearance at the One Day Fashion Show therefore comes as a natural progression rather than a sudden shift. Her journey has gradually expanded from the medical profession to writing, classical dance and pageantry, eventually leading her towards professional fashion appearances.

Dr. Kavya believes that pursuing one profession should never mean abandoning other passions. Her journey reflects an approach in which different identities can exist together rather than compete with one another. Being a doctor does not prevent her from being a writer, just as being an author does not stop her from being a dancer, pageant titleholder or fashion personality.

It is this combination that has increasingly become a defining feature of her public persona.

Speaking about her experience, Dr. Kavya expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to take on two prominent roles at the fashion show. She described the experience as something she felt “lucky and blessed” to receive and acknowledged the people who have supported her journey.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Swati Dixit, founder of the One Day Fashion Show, for creating the platform and giving her the opportunity to be part of the event in both capacities. According to Dr. Kavya, opportunities such as these allow individuals to explore their potential beyond conventional professional boundaries.

She also acknowledged Prashant Chaudhary of Tiska Pageants for his encouragement and support during her pageant journey. The role played by mentors and platforms, she believes, can be important in helping aspiring personalities discover opportunities and develop the confidence to take the next step.

The One Day Fashion Show appearance also highlights the growing space being created for women who choose to pursue multiple professional and creative interests. Today, women increasingly refuse to be defined by a single designation. They may be professionals, entrepreneurs, artists, authors, performers, mothers, models or pageant personalities—and sometimes several of these identities at once.

Dr. Kavya’s journey represents this changing idea of individuality. Her story is not about leaving medicine behind for fashion. Instead, it is about adding another dimension to a life that already includes several passions and achievements.

The contrast between her professional and creative worlds makes her runway appearance particularly striking. The image of a doctor walking confidently under the fashion lights reflects how contemporary women are increasingly challenging the idea that a career must come at the cost of creativity.

For Dr. Kavya, the runway also offers a new avenue for expression. Her classical dance background has taught her discipline and performance, literature has given her a space for storytelling, medicine has shaped her professional identity, and pageantry has strengthened her confidence in the public spotlight. Fashion now brings many of those experiences together.

Her dual role at the One Day Fashion Show also sends a larger message about the importance of opportunities. A platform can sometimes become the point where different aspects of a person’s journey come together. For Dr. Kavya, being selected as both Show Opener and Showstopper allowed her to experience the runway from two different perspectives on the same evening.

As the Show Opener, she carried the responsibility of beginning a designer presentation. As the Showstopper, she carried the responsibility of ending another segment on a memorable note. The two roles required different energies, yet both demanded confidence and stage presence.

With her interests now extending towards fashion, modelling and acting, Dr. Kavya is looking ahead to exploring more opportunities in the entertainment and fashion industries. Her latest appearance could therefore be viewed not simply as a one-evening achievement but as another step in a larger journey.

“I have never believed that choosing one dream means giving up another. Being a doctor is an important part of who I am, but so are writing, dance and everything creative that makes me feel alive. I feel lucky and blessed to have shared the stage with such talented designers and to have been entrusted with the roles of both Show Opener and Showstopper. I am deeply grateful to Swati Dixit for this opportunity and to Prashant Chaudhary and Tiska Pageants for their support throughout my journey,” said Dr. Kavya.

Her words capture the philosophy behind her journey. Rather than choosing between different versions of herself, she continues to make space for all of them.

From the discipline of medicine to the imagination of literature, from the precision of classical dance to the confidence of pageantry and the glamour of the fashion runway, Dr. Kavya V. S. continues to build a journey that refuses to be limited by a single title.

Her appearance at the One Day Fashion Show may have lasted only a few moments on the runway, but the story behind those moments represents years of learning, discipline, performance and personal growth.

As she looks towards new opportunities in fashion, modelling and acting, Dr. Kavya’s journey stands as an example of how diverse passions can coexist with a successful professional career. Her story reinforces a simple yet powerful idea: pursuing a dream does not necessarily require giving up another.

For Dr. Kavya V. S., the runway is not an escape from the white coat—it is another stage on which she chooses to express herself.

And with her appearance as both Show Opener and Showstopper, she has certainly made that stage her own.

Website: www.onedayfashion.in

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