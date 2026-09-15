One Day Fashion Show Season 3 Marks Neetu Agarwal’s Runway Debut as Both Show Opener and Showstopper

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: One Day Fashion Show Season 3 witnessed a remarkable Runway debut by Neetu Agrwal, Tiska Mrs India (East) 2026, Classic Category, who made her first-ever professional fashion runway appearance as both a Show Opener and Showstopper.

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Presented by Forever India Events, designed and executed by Stylize India, and organized at Fairly Hotels & Resorts, New Delhi, the fashion showcase gave Neetu the opportunity to begin her runway journey with two significant assignments.

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Neetu opened the show for Celebrity Designer Label Rabani & Rakka, presenting “Rang-E-Noor — An Ode to Colour, Light and Contemporary Indian Elegance.” She later took the spotlight once again as the Showstopper for Label Black Sheep by ace designer Shivali Sahay from Ranchi.

Starting her fashion journey with the responsibility of both opening and closing the runway made the occasion especially significant for Neetu. Under the guidance of Show Director Vabiz Mehta, her experience with both designers was filled with excitement, learning and emotion. The opportunity was so overwhelming that the debutant was left speechless, with tears in her eyes as she experienced the significance of the moment.

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For Neetu Agrwal, the runway was not a familiar professional territory. Her journey to the fashion stage has come after years dedicated to her family, her responsibilities as a homemaker and mother, and her contribution to her family’s business, Creative Engineering and Mining Solutions.

Alongside her family commitments, Neetu is also actively involved in social initiatives through the Neruva Foundation, working with her daughter Kanak Agarwal and Arth Bhatt, the founders of the foundation. The initiative focuses on supporting underprivileged children by helping them develop life skills, understand important life lessons and face challenges with greater confidence.

Her appearance at One Day Fashion Show, therefore, represents more than a fashion debut. It marks a personal decision to step forward and pursue something that brings her joy, confidence and a sense of individuality.

For years, Neetu has been the person her family could rely on — supporting her children, standing beside her loved ones and putting family responsibilities first. The runway gave her an opportunity to dedicate a moment to herself.

Her story also carries a message for homemakers and women who often put their personal aspirations on hold while taking care of their families.

Neetu believes that family responsibilities can remain an important and beautiful part of a woman’s life without becoming a reason to abandon her own dreams. She encourages women to make time for themselves, explore their interests and pursue activities that make them feel confident, happy and empowered.

Her natural comfort around people and her love for positive, energetic environments further encouraged her to embrace this new experience. The fashion show allowed her to discover a different side of her personality and experience the confidence that comes from stepping into the spotlight.

The opportunity to work with Such renowned labels like Rabani & Rakka and Black Sheep by Shivali Sahay also added a special dimension to her debut. As the Show Opener, Neetu introduced the audience to the elegance and visual language of Rang-E-Noor, while her appearance as Showstopper for Label Black Sheep gave her the opportunity to conclude the designer presentation on a high note.

With Vabiz Mehta guiding her as Show Director, the experience became an important learning curve for Neetu, helping her understand the discipline, preparation and confidence required to carry a designer creation on the runway.

What began at One Day Fashion Show as a first step into fashion quickly turned into a defining moment.

Neetu Agrwal’s journey demonstrates that there is no fixed age or stage in life to begin pursuing something new. A woman can continue to fulfil her responsibilities as a mother, homemaker and family member while also creating space for her own aspirations.

Her first runway experience has given her a new perspective — one where fashion is not merely about clothes or the spotlight, but about confidence, self-expression and the courage to step outside one’s comfort zone.

At One Day Fashion Show Season 3, Neetu did not simply make her debut.

She opened the show. She closed the spotlight. And in doing so, she opened a new chapter of her own.

Her runway journey has started with One Day Fashion Show — and for Neetu Agarwal, this may only be the beginning.

For more information: www.onedayfashion.in & https://www.instagram.com/neetu7416

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