PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: The capital witnessed an evening of glamour, creativity and couture as One Day Fashion Show – Season 3, presented by Forever India Events, Designed and Conceptualized by Stylize India,brought together by Founders (One Day Fashion) Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit & Prabhat Dixit along with some of the finest names from the fashion and entertainment industry at Fairleys Hotel & Resort, Chhattarpur, New Delhi. The event was supported by Stylize India and FDDI.

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The spectacular showcase featured renowned designers Jyoti Sachdev Iyer, Sakshi Binda, Shelly Dutta, Rinku Sobti, Shivali Sahay, Shikha’s Karigarii, Khushi Chauhan, Rachit Khanna and Gautam – Rabani & Rakha, with the Grand Finale by celebrated designer Archana Kochhar.

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The runway witnessed an impressive lineup of celebrity showstoppers, including Anupama Rai Chauhan, Paakhi Sinha, Megha Jadhav, Dr. Kavya V.S., Suchismita Das, Judy Kumar, Dr. Priyanka Prajapati, Seema Agarwal, Neetu Agarwal, Sriti Shaw, Madhurima Tuli and Ashnoor Kaur, who added glamour, confidence and charisma to the evening.

Dr. Priyanka Prajapati: From Doctor’s Coat to the Runway

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One of the most inspiring highlights of the evening was Dr. Priyanka Prajapati, whose appearance on the One Day Fashion Show runway represented much more than a fashion moment. Her journey from medicine and community healthcare to pageantry and the fashion runway is a story of ambition, courage and the belief that dreams should never have an expiry date.

A doctor, pathologist, wife, mother and pageant titleholder, Dr. Priyanka has consistently embraced challenges and pursued her goals alongside her professional and family responsibilities.

She pursued her MBBS from Crimea State Medical University, Simferopol, Russia, where she distinguished herself academically, cleared Olympiads in several subjects and successfully passed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in her first attempt. She later completed her MD in Pathology from NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur and went on to work as teaching faculty at BM Government Medical College, Shahdol, while actively participating in research and medical education.

Her professional journey has been closely connected with Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, where she chose to contribute to healthcare in a tribal region where medical resources can be limited. Along with her husband, Dr. Vimal Prajapati, MD Medicine, she runs a clinic and diagnostic laboratory, working towards providing quality healthcare and diagnostic services to the community.

Dr. Priyanka has a special interest in cancer diagnosis and cancer awareness, with a strong focus on the importance of early detection. She has also served as a Consultant Pathologist at Amrita Hospital, contributing to the delivery of quality healthcare.

While medicine remained her profession, another dream continued to inspire her—the dream of participating in a beauty pageant.

With determination, she stepped beyond her comfort zone and participated in Tiska Mrs India 2026, where she was crowned Gold Category, Second Runner-Up.

Her pageant journey soon opened the door to another dream when she walked the runway at One Day Fashion Show Season 3 as a showstopper for Archana Kochhar, sharing the stage with celebrity showstopper Ashnoor Kaur. The show was opened by Sriti Shaw, actress, entrepreneur and Tiska Miss India 2021.

For Dr. Priyanka, the runway was not simply about fashion. It represented the courage to create space for another dream while continuing to fulfil her responsibilities as a doctor, wife and mother.

Her story reflects the very spirit of One Day Fashion Show—providing a platform where women can explore new possibilities, embrace their individuality and step confidently beyond the boundaries of their conventional identities.

A Runway Celebrating Indian Fashion

Beyond the inspiring story of Dr. Priyanka Prajapati, One Day Fashion Show Season 3 brought together a powerful mix of established designers, emerging creative voices, models and celebrities.

The event celebrated the diversity and evolution of Indian fashion by bringing together traditional craftsmanship, contemporary design and modern runway aesthetics. Each presentation added a distinctive visual identity to the showcase, making the evening a dynamic celebration of creativity and individuality.

The event was attended by prominent personalities including Sanjay Berry, Srishti Sehgal, Chetan Sachdeva, Naman Suri, Swagat Ranjan and Dr. Vimal Prajapati Mr Yogesh Goel, Amit Raj Singh and Mr Manish Agarwal

With its impressive Designer lineups, celebrity presence and powerful stories of women like Dr. Priyanka Prajapati, One Day Fashion Show – Season 3 emerged as more than a fashion showcase. It became a celebration of talent, ambition, individuality and the courage to pursue dreams at every stage of life.

Dr. Priyanka’s journey—from the classroom to medical college, from the microscope to the pageant stage, and from the doctor’s coat to the runway—beautifully captured the message that dreams do not have an expiry date.

The evening concluded as a memorable celebration of Indian fashion and the ever-evolving spirit of women who continue to dream, achieve and redefine what is possible.

Website: www.onedayfashion.in

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